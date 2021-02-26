Calendar, 2-27 Saturday

Events
Black-owned business expo at The Indian Center — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Items for purchase, free event, 1100 Military Road.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Free blood pressure checks at four locations — 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CHI Health Priority Care at Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 N. 26th St. and Southwest Family Medicine, 1240 Aries Drive; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. CHI Health Quick Care, 5010 O St. and 6001 Village Drive. No appointment is needed, must wear a mask.
John Breslow Ice Hockey Center public skate — 433 V St., 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday; 3-5 p.m. Sunday. $5.50, includes skate rental; must register, breslowhockeycenter.com or call 402-472-2758.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Come 2 Gether Beatles Tribute Band at Rock 'n Joe Coffee — 5025 Lindberg St.
Furashi Boombox Social — 10 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Levi William at Rumology — 9 p.m. Items for purchase, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Sam & Colt Live Jazz at Art & Soul — 6 p.m. Items for purchase, no cover, 5740 Hidcote Drive.
Zoo Bar: DJ Relic — 7-10 p.m. No cover, wear a mask, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestream and
virtual events
Downtown Lincoln Midwinter Market online shopping event — Virtual shopping event. Facebook.com/themidwintermarket.
"Godspell" livestreamed from Lincoln High School — 2 p.m. Saturday. $5, Featuring 21 cast members, an orchestra and technicians. Tickets: tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com or showtix4u.com/event-details/45443.
"Wizard of Oz" reading series — 2-3:30 p.m. Dana Clements, Noyes Art Gallery artist, will read from the "Wizard of Oz" collection ahead of the premiere of the "Ruby Slippers" garden design displayed at the Art in the Garden event in September. Facebook.com/events/1257753567927297.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Blithe Spirit" (NR) 2:40 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.;"Nomadland" (R) 2:10 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tutors are needed for online English language learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in the health care preparatory classes, CNA and related program areas. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
