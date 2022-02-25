Calendar, 2-26 Saturday

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, 1448 E St.

Maverick Turn-n-Burn barrel races — 5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Winter Flea Fest — 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, $7, adults. 4100 N. 84th St.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dine in for a hot meal or get a boxed meal to go, 2121 N. 27th St.

Entertainment

Bernadette Peters — 7:30 p.m., Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Tatanka and Secret Formula, 1418 O St.

Boombox Social — 10 p.m. DJ Corleone, 1630 P St.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. The Damones, $10; $2 minor fee, 1415 O St. Tickets: Bourbontheatre.com.

Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' Pianos, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.

Brother's Bar — 10 p.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Beyond the City, $5.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. S***hook, 104 N. 20th St.

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Dillon Gaige, 130 N. 10th St.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Sundown, 1501 Centerpark Road.

Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Hupango Festival: Las Rugar and Las Luvias Del Norte, 340 W. Cornhusker. Theroyalgrove.com.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Out of the House Band, 7301 S. 27th St.

Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.

Zoo Bar — 5 p.m. Big Daddy & The Chargers, $8; 9 p.m., Thelma and the Sleeze; Katy Guillen and the Drive; Bull Face, $10, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Jockey" (R), 1:10 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Documentary A" (PG-13), 11:45 a.m., 9:45 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Documentary B" (PG-13), 2:15 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Animation" (R), 4:45 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Live Action" (R), 7:15 p.m. 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"Cinderella" — 2 p.m., $5 plus fees, must wear a mask, Ted Sorensen Theatre, Lincoln High School, 2229 J St. Tickets: tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com.

"Little Women" — 7:30 p.m., McDonald Theatre, Nebraska Wesleyan, Huntington Avenue and 51st Street. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season.

"The Way to the Way" — Nebraska Repertory, 7:30 p.m.; $40, adults; $35, faculty and staff; $15, students and OLLI, Howell Theatre, Temple Building, 1209 R St. Tickets: 402-472-2567 or info@nebraskarep.org

"Why Do Fools Fall in Love" — 7:30 p.m., TADA Theatre, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info/tickets

