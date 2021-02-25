Calendar, 2-26 Friday

Events
"Bold Statements": International Quilt Museum — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Pairing the work of African American quilt-makers with reactions from LPS students, 1523 N. 33rd St.
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Free blood pressure checks — 7 a.m.-8 p.m. CHI Health Priority Care at Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 N. 26th St. and Southwest Family Medicine, 1240 Aries Drive; 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. CHI Health Quick Care, 5010 O St. and 6001 Village Drive. No appointment is needed, must wear a mask.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment in-person
Caylene at Boombox Social — 10 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Dory and Chris at Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Live music, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. RSVP: trish@capitolviewwinery.com or 402-328-3494.
Matt Briggs at Rumology — 9 p.m. Live music, items for purchase, wear a mask, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Mona Reeves at the Zoo Bar — 7 p.m. $10, items for purchase, 136 N. 14th St.
Shadow Ridge Band at Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30-8 p.m. Prime Time Cafe is open; 7-10 p.m. Band, $5, wear a mask. 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Livestreams and virtual entertainment
"Ann Chang plays Mozart" and Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. $15-$35, tickets: symphony.secure.force.com/ticket#.
Capital Jazz Society: Derek Molacek Quartet — 8 p.m. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Dinosaurs and Disasters: Weather from home — 11 a.m. Museum.unl.edu/programs-events/annual-events/dinosaurs-disasters.html.
"Godspell" at Lincoln High School — 7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday. $5, livestream tickets: tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com or showtix4u.com/event-details/45443.
Midwinter Market shopping online event — Friday-Saturday. Downtown Lincoln event. Facebook.com/themidwintermarket.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Blithe Spirit" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.