Calendar, 2-25 Thursday

Events
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go from Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Nebraska Ag Expo — Lancaster Event Center, 8:30-3 p.m., 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Entertainment in-person
Country night at Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Featuring Nick the Quick; items for purchase, free, wear a hat and boots, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Rumology Thursday night piano lounge with Bobby Gadoury — 8 p.m. Free event, items for purchase, wear a mask, 7301 S. 27th St.
Livestreams and
virtual entertainment
Caregiver Support Group — 2 p.m. Meets online every Thursday. Support for people who are caring for a loved one with a serious illness. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
Dinosaurs and Disasters series: "Groundwater Model in Action" — 11 a.m. Learn how models give a better picture of our real world. Register: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/annual-events/dinosaurs-disasters.html.
"Godspell" livestreamed from Lincoln High School — 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday. $5, Tickets: tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com or showtix4u.com/event-details/45443.
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. Group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking,” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
Midwinter Market online shopping event — Thursday-Saturday. Virtual shopping event hosted by Downtown Lincoln. Facebook.com/themidwintermarket.
Paddywhack: Live in Lincoln Thursday Night series — 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Little Fish" (NR) 5 p.m. 7:30 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R) 4:45 p.m. 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.