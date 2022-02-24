Calendar, 2-25 Friday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Cornhusker Chapter of Pheasants Forever Banquet & Auction — Lancaster Event Center, 5:30-10 p.m. Live and silent auction items, benefiting the Youth Outdoor Education and Habitat, 4100 N. 84th St. More information: Aaron, 402-890-0631.

Food Truck Fridays event: Telegraph District — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 2017 O St.

Guest artist lecture "On Love, Data and Technologies Rooted in Care" — Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center, 7 p.m. Stephanie Dinkins, award-winning, transmedia artist, will be presenting a dialogue on race, gender, aging and more, free, must RSVP, 313 N. 13th St. Reservations: go.unl.edu/dinkinsrsvp

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Open skate — The Bay, 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday; $10, youth must sign waiver online before arriving, age 19 and under must have a parent or guardian complete the waiver for you, 2005 Y St. Sign waiver: thebay.org/events.

Entertainment

See Ground Zero.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"Jockey" (R), 5:20 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Animation" (R), 7:25 p.m.; "2022 Oscar Shorts Live Action" (R), 9:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"Cinderella" by Rodgers & Hammerstein — Ted Sorensen Theatre, Lincoln High School, 7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday $5 plus fees, must wear a mask, 2229 J St. Tickets: tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com.

"Little Women" — Nebraska Wesleyan McDonald Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Huntington Avenue and 51st Street. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season

"The Way to the Way" — Nebraska Repertory,Howell Theatre, Temple Building, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and March 2-4; 2 p.m. Sunday and March 6; $40, adults; $35, UNL Faculty and Staff; $15, students and OLLI, 1209 R St. Tickets: 402-472-2567 or info@nebraskarep.org

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0