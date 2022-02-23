Calendar 2-24 Thursday

Events

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — To view activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action's Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Flag Raising Ceremony for new Lincoln flag — Pinnacle Bank Arena, 4-6 p.m. Winning design is "All Roads Lead to Lincoln," by Ed Mejia, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. More information: lincoln.ne.gov/flag.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Open skate — The Bay, 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday; $10, youths must sign waiver online before arriving, ages 19 and under must have a parent or guardian complete the waiver for you, 2005 Y St. Sign waiver: thebay.org/events.

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. pub quiz, 124 N. 13th St.

Big Sal's — 9 p.m. karaoke, 838 N. 27th St.

Bodega's Alley — 8-11:30 p.m. Umoja Music showcase, $10, 1418 O St. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/umoja-music-showcase-tickets-262197137697.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8 p.m. "Office" trivia, 129 N. 10th St.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Latin Fusion Night with Furashi, 1630 P St.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Randy Rogers Band, $17-$55, 1415 O St. Bourbontheatre.com.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open mic, 140 N. Eighth St.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.

Kinkaider — 8 p.m. Aage Birch, 201 N. Seventh St.

OG Grata — 7:30 p.m. bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+ night: *****130 N. 10th St.

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano; 9 p.m. open mic, 7301 S. 27th St.

Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. 23rd Vibration, 3233 S. 13th St.

Tavern on the Square — 7-10 p.m. "Family Feud," bring in your team of 4 to play tournament style, prizes for top 3 teams, 816 P St.

Zoo Bar — 9:30 p.m. S***hook, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Jockey" (R), 5;20, 7:25 and 9:30 p.m.; "Sundown" (R), 5, 7 and 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"Cinderella" by Rogers & Hammerstein — Ted Sorensen Theatre, Lincoln High School, 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday $5 plus fees, must wear a mask, 2229 J St. Tickets: tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com.

"Little Women" — Nebraska Wesleyan, McDonald Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Huntington Avenue and 51st streets. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season.

"The Way to the Way": Nebraska Repertory — Howell Theatre, Temple Building, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturdayand March 2-4; 2 p.m. Sundayand March 6; $40, adults; $35, UNL faculty and staff; $15, students and Olli, 1209 R St. Tickets: 402-472-2567 or info@nebraskarep.org.

