Calendar, 2-23 Wednesday

Events

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov Community Action’s Gathering Place

Community Action's Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Entertainment

Barry's — 7:30 p.m. Music Bingo, 235 N. Ninth St.

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo, 500 W. South St.

Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.

Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour, 1418 O St.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. "Friends" trivia, 129 N. 10th St.

Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th St.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Blac, 1320 P St.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Yungblood; $30, adv.; $35, day of show; $130, table of 2; $260, table of 4; $2 minor fee at the door, 1415 O St.

Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. Trivia, 2840 S. 70th St.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.

Crescent Moon — 7 p.m. Writers open-mic night, 140 N. 8th St.

Duffy's Tavern —9:30 p.m. High Card Killer, Witherfang and Viscerous, $5, 1412 O St.

Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People, free to play, 1245 Libra Drive.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo, 6891 A St.

Gray's Keg — 7 p.m.-midnight, Bound by Years and Crack Mountain, 104 N. 20th St.

Kinkaider Brewing — 7 p.m. Bingo, 201 N. Seventh St.

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Karaoke, 2755 Jamie Lane.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke; host Manuel de la Torre, 130 N. 10th St.

Royal Grove — 6-11 p.m. Nile, Incantation, Sanguisugabogg, I AM; $25-$180, 340 W. Cornhusker.

Rumology — 8 p.m. Folk Rock with Tom Ficke, 7301 S. 27th St.

Storm Cellar — 6 p.m. Artist Development Workshop: song-writing; 8 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting, 3233 S. 13th St.

Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Vic Meadley, $5.; 9:30 p.m. Vibe Check, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Jockey" (R), 5:20 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Sundown" (R), 9 p.m.; "The Bell Affair" (NR), 6 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"The Way to the Way": Nebraska Repertory — Howell Theatre, Temple Building, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and March 2-4; 2 p.m. Sunday and March 6; $40, adults; $35, UNL Faculty and Staff; $15, students and Olli, 1209 R St. Tickets: 402-472-2567 or info@nebraskarep.org

