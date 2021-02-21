Calendar, 2-22 Monday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Food Bank of Lincoln drive-thru food distribution at Innovation Campus — 3-4 p.m. 2021 Transformation Drive. Lincolnfoodbank.org/get-food/food-distribution-schedule.
John Breslow Ice Hockey Center public skate — 3:30-4:45 p.m. Price break is $5.50 entry for adults and kids, including skate rental, must register, 433 V St. Register: breslowhockeycenter.com or call 402-472-2758.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream and virtual events
"2021: The Year of Becoming Financially Strong" webinar series — 1 p.m. Join meeting with Zoom link: militaryonesource.zoom.us/j/4023146955?; password: TTdpUEtNa0g1cStXUWlxK3ZBWlJFZz09.
Dinosaurs and Disasters series: "Welcome to Data Underground" — 11 a.m. First in series on data programming. Learn how scientists use computer programming to build models to study the real world. Register: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/annual-events/dinosaurs-disasters.html.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Little Fish" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — Noon-1 p.m. March 4. Topic is "Race, Policing, the Prison Industrial Complex." To get the Zoom link and register email: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type the word registration in the subject line.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10. $16, for members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Zoo News: "Learn at the Zoo" offseason camps for kids — Monday; March 8-12; April 2: April 5. Camps are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Call 402-475-6741; ext. 130., 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.