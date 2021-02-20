 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar, 2-21 Sunday
View Comments
calendar

Calendar, 2-21 Sunday

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

John Breslow Ice Hockey Center public ice skate — 3:30-4:45 p.m. $5.50 for adults and kids, including skate rental. Must register, 433 V St. Register: breslowhockeycenter.com/pricing, click on registration required link or call 402-472-2758.

March in Memoriam of Malcolm X — Noon. Start at north steps of the state Capitol, bring donations of personal hygiene items, socks, nonperishable snacks to benefit the homeless, 1445 K St.  More details: Facebook.com/events/863350341124468

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Little Fish" (NR) 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R) 2:10 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.

Livestreams and

virtual entertainment

"A Thousand Words" — Nebraska Rep online theater, 2 p.m. Sunday, free theater performance. View: nebraskarep.org

Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble livestream — 3 p.m. Free. Facebook.com/NebraskaTrumpetEnsemble.

Theater 

"Nunsense" — TADA Threatre, 2 p.m. Sunday. In-person or online tickets start at $18. More details: Tadatheatre.info or call 402-438-8232.

"Say Goodnight Gracie" — 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets, $15, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: call 402-489-7529 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.  

Register

English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. March 2. Tutors are needed for online English language learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in the health care preparatory classes, in CNA and related program areas. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.

League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — Noon-1 p.m. March 4. Topic is  "Race, Policing, the Prison Industrial Complex." To register, email: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type the word registration in the subject line.

Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News