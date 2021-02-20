Calendar, 2-21 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
John Breslow Ice Hockey Center public ice skate — 3:30-4:45 p.m. $5.50 for adults and kids, including skate rental. Must register, 433 V St. Register: breslowhockeycenter.com/pricing, click on registration required link or call 402-472-2758.
March in Memoriam of Malcolm X — Noon. Start at north steps of the state Capitol, bring donations of personal hygiene items, socks, nonperishable snacks to benefit the homeless, 1445 K St. More details: Facebook.com/events/863350341124468
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Little Fish" (NR) 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R) 2:10 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Livestreams and
virtual entertainment
"A Thousand Words" — Nebraska Rep online theater, 2 p.m. Sunday, free theater performance. View: nebraskarep.org.
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble livestream — 3 p.m. Free. Facebook.com/NebraskaTrumpetEnsemble.
Theater
"Nunsense" — TADA Threatre, 2 p.m. Sunday. In-person or online tickets start at $18. More details: Tadatheatre.info or call 402-438-8232.
"Say Goodnight Gracie" — 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets, $15, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: call 402-489-7529 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. March 2. Tutors are needed for online English language learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in the health care preparatory classes, in CNA and related program areas. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — Noon-1 p.m. March 4. Topic is "Race, Policing, the Prison Industrial Complex." To register, email: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type the word registration in the subject line.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
