Calendar, 2-21 Monday Presidents' Day

The following is closed, in observance of Presidents Day:

* Aging Partners offices and Senior Centers.

* Center for People in Need.

* City, county, state and federal offices.

* Financial institutions, check with your individual bank.

* Lincoln Children's Museum.

* Lincoln City Libraries.

* Morrill Hall.

* Nebraska History Museum.

* Pioneers Park Nature Center.

* StarTran offices.

* State Department of Motor Vehicles.

* U.S. Post Office, no mail delivery.

The following will be open:

* Lincoln Children's Zoo: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

* State Capitol: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., guided tours offered every hour, except noon, tours start at the north entrance.

* StarTran buses are operating.

Events

10-week Dance class for Parkinsons' Disease — 1:30-3 p.m. $6, adults; free for spouses and caregivers. Participants will explore movement and music in ways that are enjoyable, mentally stimulating, and creative. No dance experience is required, 2620 O St. Register: Call 402-540-1242 or email ruth@rdhdance.org

Aging Partners activities — See complete list of activities and addresses: Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Beginners meditation class — Lincoln Zen Center, 5:30 p.m. Free, all belief backgrounds welcome, 3701 O St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Entertainment

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 5800 Hidcote Drive.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1620 P St.

Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open-mic night, 1412 O St.

Happy Raven — 7 p.m. trivia, prizes awarded, 122 N. 11th St.

Rosie's Downtown — 6 p.m. Registration starts. Cornhole tournament every Monday, 130 N. 10th St.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. all writers' workshop, 3233 S. 13th St.

Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.

Meetings

City Council — There is no council meeting, in observance of Presidents' Day.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Jockey" (R), 5:20 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Sundown" (R), 5 p.m. 7 p.m., 9:00 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

