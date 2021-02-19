Calendar, 2-20 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Mike Super: Magic and Illusion — Lied Center for Performing Arts,2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Enjoy the finalist from "America’s Got Talent" and featured magician on "Penn & Teller’s: Fool Us," tickets: $19-$46, wear a mask, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Entertainment
Boombox Social: Kevy Kav — 10 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Zoo Bar: DJ Relic — 7-10 p.m. No cover, wear a mask, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestream and
virtual events
Lunar New Year 2021: "Year of the Ox" — Asian Community & Cultural Center via Facebook and YouTube, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Public is invited to view the Lunar New Year celebration online. Watch: youtube.com/channel/UCIMS-AHX_fBDdV6dbYVxgXA and facebook.com/LincolnAsianCenter/?rf=963619317023544. More information: call 402-477-3446.
Second Saturday Investigate Lab "Fossils part 2" —Morrill Hall virtual event, 10-10:30 a.m. Register online, then pick up your kit at the gift shop or call 402-472-0090 to arrange curbside pick-up, after ordering online, 645 N. 14th St. Register: Museum.unl.edu/programs-events/investigate.html.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Little Fish" (NR), 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R) 2:10 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater in-person
and online
"A Thousand Words" — Nebraska Rep online theater, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday, free theater performance. View: nebraskarep.org.
"Nunsense" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. In-person or online tickets start at $18. More details: Tadatheatre.info or call 402-438-8232.
"Say Goodnight Gracie" — 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets $15, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: call 402-489-7529 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. March 2. Tutors are needed for online English language learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in the health care preparatory classes, CNA and related program areas. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
"Naming the Beast" — Climate change and our youth taking action, E.N. Thompson forum on World issues, 7 p.m. Tuesday. Register: go.unl.edu/ENTyouth.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.