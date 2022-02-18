Calendar, 2-19 Saturday

Events

Abate District 2 motorcycle show — Lancaster Event Center, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; $13, adults; $20, weekend pass; free, kids 12 and under with adult, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Annual Lincoln Area Railway Historical Society train show — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. 50 vendors, garage sale, indoor train rides, kids area, door prizes every hour, clinics, silent auction; $7, adults; kids free with adult admission. Bring a can of food for the Food Bank of Lincoln, get $1 off ticket price, 4100 N. 84th St.

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, 1448 E St.

Kids Dream Film Series: "Paw Patrol" — Lincoln Grand and Edgewood Marcus Theatres, $3 admission, see Marcustheatres.com for showtimes.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dine in for a hot meal or get a boxed meal to go, 2121 N. 27th St.

Entertainment

Bailey's Local — 9 p.m. Velvet Elvis, 540 S. Fourth St., Eagle.

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Survivor, Sozen, Ruger, Levee, Thumpr, 1418 O St.

Boombox Social — 10 p.m. KevyCav, 1630 P St.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Heartbreaker's Ball: Salt Creek Distressed Damsels Band; Maker's market: Paradise of Flowers, Abigail E. Penner, Lindsey Yoneda and Sugar Stem; $5, adults; $2 minor fee at the door, 1415 O St.

Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' Pianos, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.

Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.

Duffy's Tavern — 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Beach party: DJ Franco Benitez, $5 cover, wear your swimsuit, cash prizes for best swimsuit, 1412 O St.

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Great Team Hero Band: '90s and '2000s, Punk and Rock, 104 N. 20th St.

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.

Rosie's Downtown — 11 .a.m.-4 p.m. United Cerebral Palsy Barstool Open fundraiser, 130 N. 10th St.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Jerry Pranksters, 1501 Centerpark Road.

Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Hermanda Nortena and DJ Toons, $15-$25, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Back 2 Back Electric Duo, 7301 S. 27th St.

Storm Cellar — 7:30 p.m. Comedy night, 3233 S. 13th St.

Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.

Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. King Cool Duo and Jake McCoy, $8, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Jockey" (R), 1:10 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Sundown" (R), 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"Little Women" — Nebraska Wesleyan's McDonald Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Huntington Avenue and 51st Street. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season

"Why Do Fools Fall in Love" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets

