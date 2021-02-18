Calendar, 2-19 Friday

Events
"Caution to the Wind," undergraduate art exhibition — noon-4:30 p.m. View the new works of University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, through March 5, or by appointment call 402-472-5522. Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T Street.
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Noyes Art Gallery: Third Friday — 6-8 p.m. New show featuring Dana Clements, Cody Grape, Stephanie Goforth, Simon Keel, Mark Mesloh Jessica Misner, Anna Schilke and Lorena Wachendorf; 7 p.m. Livestream on facebook.
"Poop & Paws: Investigating Clues Animals Leave Behind" at Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 26. 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/exhibits/exhibits/poop-paws.html.
Livestreams
"An Evening of Cello": Glenn Korff School of Music — 5:30 p.m. Variety of compositions, free. View: arts.unl.edu/music/evening-cello.
Bert and Scott at Capitol View Winery — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Capitol View Winery, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. RSVP: trish@capitolviewwinery.com or 402-328-3494.
Jake Kloefkorn acoustic guitar at Rumology — 9 p.m. Live music, items for purchase, wear a mask, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
"Nunsense" at TADA — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. In-person or online tickets start at $18. More details: Tadatheatre.info or call 402-438-8232.
"Say Goodnight Gracie" — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets $15, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: call 402-489-7529 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
"A Thousand Words" at the Nebraska Rep Theater online — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, free theater performance. View: nebraskarep.org.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Little Fish" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.