Calendar, 2-19 Friday

Events

"Caution to the Wind," undergraduate art exhibition — noon-4:30 p.m. View the new works of University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, through March 5, or by appointment call 402-472-5522. Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T Street.

Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Noyes Art Gallery: Third Friday — 6-8 p.m. New show featuring Dana Clements, Cody Grape, Stephanie Goforth, Simon Keel, Mark Mesloh Jessica Misner, Anna Schilke and Lorena Wachendorf; 7 p.m. Livestream on facebook.