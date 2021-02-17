Calendar, 2-18 Thursday

Events

"Caution to the Wind," Undergraduate Art Exhibition — noon-4:30 p.m. View the works of University of Nebraska-Lincoln students through March 5, or by appointment, call 402-472-5522, Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T Street.

Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Meals to go from Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Livestreams

Caregiver Support Group — 2 p.m. Meets online every Thursday. Support for people who are caring for a loved one with a serious illness. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.

Dinosaurs and Disasters series: "Petrified Seafood" — 4 p.m. Register: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/annual-events/dinosaurs-disasters.html.