Calendar, 2-18 Thursday

Events
"Caution to the Wind," Undergraduate Art Exhibition — noon-4:30 p.m. View the works of University of Nebraska-Lincoln students through March 5, or by appointment, call 402-472-5522, Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T Street.
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go from Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestreams
Caregiver Support Group — 2 p.m. Meets online every Thursday. Support for people who are caring for a loved one with a serious illness. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
Dinosaurs and Disasters series: "Petrified Seafood" — 4 p.m. Register: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/annual-events/dinosaurs-disasters.html.
Hy-Vee Q&A with registered dietitians — Hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx.
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. Group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking,” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
Game & Parks virtual series: "Science of the Wetlands" — 3 p.m. Free event, must preregister: Facebook.com/NEGameandParks.
Entertainment in-person
and online
"Arts for the Soul" Hannah Huston Lied Center online concert — 7:30 p.m. Free/ View on: Fpclincoln.org/event/hannah-huston-concert or Facebook.com/fpclincoln.
Boombox Social "Honky Talk" Country night in-person — 9 p.m.,items for purchase, free, first drink free if you wear a hat and boots, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Swing Fever Band: Live in Lincoln Thursday Night online event — 7-9:30 p.m. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Theater
"A Thousand Words" at the Nebraska Rep online theater — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, free theater performance. View: nebraskarep.org.
"Say Goodnight Gracie" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets $15, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: call 402-489-7529 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Little Fish" (NR) 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "The Mirror" (NR) 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Councilman James Michael Bowers northeast citizens' meeting — 5:30 p.m. View on: Allo channel 2, Charter/Spectrum 1300, Windstream 1005; also livestreamed: linktv.lincoln.ne.gov