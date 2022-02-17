Calendar, 2-18 Friday

Events

Abate District 2 motorcycle bike show — Lancaster Event Center, 5-10 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; $13, adults; $20, weekend pass; free, kids 12 and under, with accompanying adult, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — For information and to view all activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Food Truck Fridays event: Telegraph District — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 2017 O St.

Kids Dream Film Series "Paw Patrol" — Lincoln Grand and Edgewood Theatres, Friday-Sunday, $3 admission. More information and showtimes: Marcustheatres.com.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Night Hike — Pioneers Park Nature Center, 6:30-8 p.m. Participants will look and listen for wildlife, and learn about the night sky. The hike will take place on wood-chip and mowed grass trails, $5 per person, registration deadline is 5 p.m., space is limited and no drop-in spots are available, 3201 S. Coddington. Register: call 402-441-7895.

"Shop Where Your Heart Is" — Friday-Saturday. Pick up a bingo card at participating stores, complete a bingo to get a $20 gift card and one entry for a grand prize. More information: facebook.com/events/3161059120845649

Entertainment

See Ground Zero.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Jockey" (R), 5:20 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Sundown" (R), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"Little Women" — Nebraska Wesleyan McDonald Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Huntington Avenue and 51st Street. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season

Old School R & B Dinner Show: The Valentine Edition — Screamers, 8 p.m. Dinner; 9-10:30 p.m. show. Sing along with musical selections from The Four Tops, Chaka Kahn, Luther Vandross, Kool and the Gang and more, 803 Q St. Tickets: screamersdining.com/store/events

"Why Do Fools Fall in Love" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info/tickets

Register

Great Backyard Bird Count — Chet Ager Nature Center, 9 a.m. Saturday. Participants will watch the feeders, go on a guided hike, weather permitting; birders of all levels are welcome. A suggested donation of $5 is encouraged, registration deadline is due by 5 p.m. Friday, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

