Calendar: 2-17 Wednesday

Events
"Caution to the Wind," Undergraduate Art Exhibition — noon-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. View the works of 28 students, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's School of Art, Art History and Design, through March 5, or by appointment call 402-472-5522. Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T Street.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
John Breslow Ice Hockey Center public skate — 3:30-4:45 p.m. Price break is $5.50 for adults and kids, including skate rental, must register, 433 V St. Register: breslowhockeycenter.com/pricing, click on registration required link or call 402-472-2758.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream
Hy-Vee Q&A with registered dieticians — Wednesday-Sunday. Hy-Vee dietitians will be live, answering questions about improving cholesterol levels, blood pressure and increasing activity level. Hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx.
Entertainment
Music bingo at Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 500 W. South St.
Music bingo at Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8-10 p.m. Free to play, prizes, wear a mask, 6891 A St.
"Seinfeld" trivia at Kinkaider — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 201 N. 7th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Little Fish" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "The Mirror" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Ash Wednesday services
First Lutheran Church — noon and 6:30 p.m. In-person worship, livestreams of the service will be on Facebook until 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. following each service, must register and must wear a mask, 1551 S. 70th St. Register: eventbrite.com/e/ash-wednesday-worship-registration-140879876503. Flclincoln.org. Livestream: Facebook.com/flclincoln.
First-Plymouth Congregational Church — noon-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-6 p.m., in-person; 7 p.m. online worship, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Sheridan Lutheran Church — noon, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Watch livestreamed service via website or Facebook, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Sheridanlutheran.org. Livestream: Facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk.
St. Mark's on the Campus Episcopal Church — 5-6 p.m. Drive up or by appointment, sign up at stmarks-espiscopal.org or call 402-474-1979; noon, livestream at facebook.com/smoc.unl, 1309 R St. Stmarks-espiscopal.org.
St. Paul United Methodist Church — 6-6:45 p.m. Sanctuary open with limited socially distanced in-person meditation and prayers; 6:15-6:45 p.m. Virtual service featuring poetry, meditation and singing; 1144 M St. Saintpaulumc.org or 402-477-6951.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. March 2. Tutors are needed for online English language learners and native speakers of English working to increase their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people to tutor students in the health care preparatory classes and CNA or related program areas. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — Noon-1 p.m. March 4. Topic is "Race, Policing, the Prison Industrial Complex." Zoom link and register: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type "registration" in the subject line.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10. $16, with lunch; $10, without lunch, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.