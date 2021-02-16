Calendar: 2-17 Wednesday

Events

"Caution to the Wind," Undergraduate Art Exhibition — noon-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. View the works of 28 students, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's School of Art, Art History and Design, through March 5, or by appointment call 402-472-5522. Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T Street.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.

John Breslow Ice Hockey Center public skate — 3:30-4:45 p.m. Price break is $5.50 for adults and kids, including skate rental, must register, 433 V St. Register: breslowhockeycenter.com/pricing, click on registration required link or call 402-472-2758.