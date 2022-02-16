Calendar 2-17 Thursday

Events

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — To view activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action's Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

"Shop Where Your Heart Is" — Thursday-Saturday. Pick up a bingo card while shopping at participating stores, complete a bingo to get a $20 gift card and one entry for a grand prize. Facebook.com/events/3161059120845649.

Try archery — Outdoor Education Center, 1-2 p.m. Learn basic range rules and fling arrows on your first visit, 4703 N. 44th St. Register: anc.apm.activecommunities.com/ngpc, click "Activities."

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. pub quiz, 124 N. 13th St.

Big Sal's — 9 p.m. karaoke, 838 N. 27th St.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Latin Fusion Night with Furashi, 1630 P St.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Robert Finley, $20; $2 minor fee at the door, 1415 O St. Bourbontheatre.com.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.

Cosmic Eye — 6 p.m. "Teen Wolf" trivia, 6800 P St.

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open mic, 140 N. Eighth St.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.

OG Grata — 7:30 p.m. bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18+ night: Jake Kloefkorn, 130 N. 10th St.

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano; 9 p.m. open mic, 7301 S. 27th St.

Zoo Bar — 9:30 p.m. S *** hook, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Who We Are" (NR) 4:45, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m.; "Sundown" (R), 5, 7 and 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"Little Women" — Nebraska Wesleyan, McDonald Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Huntington Avenue and 51st streets. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season.

"Why Do Fools Fall in Love" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info/tickets.

Register

Night Hike — Pioneers Park Nature Center, 6:30-8 p.m. Friday. Participants will look and listen for wildlife, and learn about the night sky. The hike will take place on wood-chip and mowed grass trails, $5 per person, registration deadline is 5 p.m. Friday. Space is limited and no drop-in spots are available, 3201 S. Coddington. Register: call 402-441-7895.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0