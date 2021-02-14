Calendar, 2-15 Monday Presidents Day

The following will be closed today, due to Presidents Day:
* Aging Partners offices and Senior Centers.
* Center for People in Need.
* City, county, state and federal offices.
* Financial institutions, check with your individual bank.
* Lincoln Children's Museum.
* Lincoln City Libraries.
* Lincoln Eagle's Club.
* Morrill Hall.
* Nebraska History Museum.
* Pioneers Park Nature Center.
* State Department of Motor Vehicles.
* U.S. Post Office, no mail delivery.
The following will be open:
* State Capitol: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., guided tours offered every hour, except noon, tours start at the north entrance.
* StarTran buses will be operating.
* University of Nebraska.
Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Food Bank of Lincoln drive-thru food distribution at Lancaster Event Center — 3-4 p.m. Enter at Gate 2, form two lines, check website for cancellations, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org or Lincolnfoodbank.org.
John Breslow Ice Hockey Center public skate — 3:30-4:45 p.m. Price break currently is $5.50 entry for adults and kids, including skate rental, must register, 433 V St. Register: breslowhockeycenter.com or call 402-472-2758.
Lincoln Trail-A-Thon 2021 — Explore a different trail each month, $25, age 19 and up; $10, students, benefiting Great Plains Trail Network. Gptn.org/lincoln-trail-a-thon/lincoln-trail-a-thon-2021.html.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream and
and virtual events
Great Backyard Bird Count — 7 p.m. Learn how to identify little brown birds, and support local breweries, $5, prepayment required. Register: Springcreek.audubon.org/events. Zoom link: act.audubon.org/a/birds-n-brews-little-brown-birbs.
UNL's N-150 Celebration rebroadcast — 7:30 p.m. Performances including the Cornhusker Marching Band, UNL Symphony Orchestra, UNL Opera, UNL Dance, Chamber Singers, University Singers and Varsity Singers. Speaker is actress Marg Helgenberger. Liedcenter.org/live-from-the-lied.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Little Fish" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "The Mirror" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — Noon-1 p.m. March 4. Topic is "Race, Policing, the Prison Industrial Complex." To get the Zoom link and register email: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type the word registration in the subject line.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10. $16, for members with lunch; $10, without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Zoo News: "Learn at the Zoo" offseason camps for kids — Monday; March 8-12; April 2: April 5. Camps are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, kids can choose their age group and camp date, if your camp is full you can join a waitlist by calling 402-475-6741; ext. 130., 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html.
