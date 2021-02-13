Calendar, 2-14 Sunday

Movies

"Nunsense" at TADA Theater in-person and livestream — 2 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 21; tickets start at $18. More details: Tadatheatre.info or call the box office at 402-438-8232.

Register

English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. March 2. Tutors are needed for online English language learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in the health care preparatory classes, in CNA and related program areas. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.