Calendar, 2-14 Sunday

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Valentine's Day events
James Arthur Vineyards Valentine's Day with Aaron Stroessner live — 2-5 p.m. Wear a mask, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Del Ray Ballroom "Just Wanna Dance" Valentine's one-day extravaganza — 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., $20 per person per class; $70 for the whole day, wear a mask, 817 R St. Facebook.com/events/671191637102450.
Rock 'n Joe: Johnny Rod acoustic guitar — 3-6 p.m.. Items for purchase, free, wear a mask, 5025 Lindberg St.
Abendmusik fundraiser "My Funny Valentine" — 7:30 p.m. Purchase a private concert serenade via YouTube or have a DVD delivered. Also choose options of sending chocolate, flowers, a meal or other gifts delivered contact-free to your doorstep. More information: Abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.
Camille Metoyer Moten concert livestreamed from First Lutheran Church — 7:30-9 p.m. Camille Metoyer Moten, jazz singer, performing with David P. Murphy, pianist, free. Facebook.com/flclincoln.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Little Fish" (NR): 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "The Mirror" (NR) 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Theater
"Nunsense" at TADA Theater in-person and livestream — 2 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 21; tickets start at $18. More details: Tadatheatre.info or call the box office at 402-438-8232.
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. March 2. Tutors are needed for online English language learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in the health care preparatory classes, in CNA and related program areas. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — Noon-1 p.m. March 4. Topic is "Race, Policing, the Prison Industrial Complex."To get the Zoom link and register sent email to: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type the word registration in the subject line.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10. $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Lunar New Year: "Year of the Ox" at the Asian Community & Cultural Center via Facebook and YouTube — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday. Watch: youtube.com/channel/UCIMS-AHX_fBDdV6dbYVxgXA and facebook.com/LincolnAsianCenter/?rf=963619317023544. More information: call 402-477-3446.
