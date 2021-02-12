Calendar, 2-13 Saturday

Events
"Catch-a-Cupid" Valentine's take home kits: Lincoln Children's Museum — Final day to get a kit, $15, one pack per kid, including activities, conversation hearts, snacks, beverage, adult supervision recommended, call for curbside pickup, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Daddy Daughter Date Night Kit at Chick-fil-A — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Get a take-home kit including accessories and activities, food not included, order upon picking up kits, $10; $2 for each additional daughter, 4770 O St. Reserve your kit: cutt.ly/gklsqyW. Facebook.com/events/455353532272950.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
"Shop where your heart is" downtown family shopping event — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. See participating stores on website. 3 Daughters Boutique, Best of Big Red, BikeLNK, Burlington Antiques, Forever Faithful, Francie & Finch, NE Gift Shop, Gallery 9, KD Designs, Kiechel Fine Art, Licorice International, Lincoln Running Company, Napoli’s, Newman Creations, A Novel Idea, The Rabbit Hole Bakery, Threads Footloose & Fancy and Tsuru. Visit at least five businesses, take a selfie at each store to get a free photo booklet printed. Downtownlincoln.org/do/shop-where-your-heart-is or Facebook.com/events/409500303671436.
Entertainment
Boombox Social: DJ Tiago Rey — 10 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Rock 'n Joe: Johnny Rod acoustic — 7-9 p.m. Items for purchase, free, wear a mask, 5025 Lindberg St.
Zoo Bar: DJ Relic — 7-10 p.m. No cover, wear a mask, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestream and
virtual events
Heartland Cancer Foundation's Mardi Gras Gala fundraiser virtual event — 7-8 p.m. $50, program, trivia night, premium auction, bourbon pull, lots of prizes and giveaways. Tickets and more details: one.bidpal.net/virtualmardigras/welcome or call Amy Green at 402-429-4331.
Parkinson's Support Group Zoom meeting: "Navigating Nutrition" — 2:30 p.m. Join the meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/386240504. Meeting ID: 386 240 504. Passcode: support.
Second Saturday Investigate Lab: Morrill Hall virtual event — 10-10:30 a.m. Learn how to be a paleontologist, clean a fossil at home. Register online and then pick up your kit at the gift shop. If you are not comfortable coming inside, call 402-472-0090 to arrange curbside pick-up after ordering online, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Register: Museum.unl.edu/programs-events/investigate.html.
Valentine's Talent Show at First Lutheran Church online — 6:30 p.m. Facebook.com/flclincoln.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Little Fish" (NR) 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "The Mirror" (NR) 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"Nunsense" at TADA — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Feb. 5-21. In-person or online tickets start at $18. Tadatheatre.info or call 402-438-8232.
Register
Abendmusik fundraiser "My Funny Valentine" — 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Final day to buy a private concert serenade, choose options of sending chocolate, flowers, a meal or gifts delivered contact-free, to your doorstep. More information: Abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. March 2. Tutors are needed for online English Language Learners and native speakers of English, working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in the health care preparatory classes, in CNA and related program areas. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
