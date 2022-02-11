Calendar, 2-12 Saturday

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Get grab-and-go meals, 1448 E St.

Heartland Cancer Foundation Gala — Cornhusker Marriot Hotel, 6 p.m. $175, VIP cocktail hour with seven-time Olympic gymnast Shannon Miller for all guests. 333 S. 13th St. Tickets: one.bidpal.net/hcfmardigras2022/ticketing

Kids Dream Film Series: "Spirit Untamed" — Lincoln Grand and Edgewood Marcus Theatres, $3 admission, see website for showtimes. Marcustheatres.com.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dine in for a hot meal or get a boxed meal to go, 2121 N. 27th St.

Mimosas + Art: Valentine's Day event — Lux Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Cranberry mimosas, chocolate treats, art items for purchase, 2601 N. 48th St.

Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show — Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday; $8, adults; $7, with a non-perishable food item donation, benefiting the Lincoln Food Bank; 175 exhibitors for do-it-yourself builders and projects, Food Bank donation house, high school design contest and Kids Square with Wildlife Encounters, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.com.

Valentine's Skate at Lincoln Sports Foundation — 7-11 p.m. Bring your family or friends for a Valentine-themed skate; $14, entry and skate rental; $10 with own skates, 7600 N. 70th St.

Entertainment

Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Midland Band and Mother Girth bands, 1418 O St.

Boombox Social — 10 p.m. KevyCav, 1630 P St.

Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' Pianos, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.

Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Chickn' Fried Moses, 5560 S. 48th St.

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Dirty Boots, 1501 Centerpark Road.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Bobby Gadoury Jazz Trio, 7301 S. 27th St.

Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.

Zoo Bar — 6:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Featured bands: Swaul Pope, The Credentials, A Painting of Water, Jacoby, Powerful Science, Universe Contest, Darren Keen, DJ Relic, $10, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Who We Are" (NR), 11:45 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:45 p.m.; "Sundown" (R), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" (NR), noon, 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"Beautiful" The Carole King Musical — Lied Center for Performing Arts, Saturday-Sunday, see website for tickets and showtimes. Show rescheduled from April 2020, 301 N. Ninth St. Liedcenter.org.

"Clue" — Beatrice Community Players, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 412 Ella St. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.

"Why Do Fools Fall in Love" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 17-19; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 20, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets

Valentine's Day events: Register

Abendmusik presents My Funny Valentine package: Purchase tickets in advance of Valentine's Day. Package includes online streaming, home delivery of a meal, flowers and treats on Valentine's Day. Abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.

Valentine's Day do-it-yourself cookie decorating kits — Rabbit Hole Bakery, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Pre-order kits 24 hours in advance, $18-$24, 800 Q St. Call 402-975-2322 or contact@therabbitholebakery.com.

