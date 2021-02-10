Calendar, 2-11 Thursday

Events
"Catch-a-Cupid" Valentine's take home kits: Lincoln Children's Museum — Thursday-Saturday. $15, one pack per kid, call for curbside pickup, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday; 3-5 p.m. Tuesdays only. Bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go from Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
"Shop where your heart is" downtown family shopping event — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Shop at five businesses, take a selfie, get a free photo booklet. Downtownlincoln.org/do/shop-where-your-heart-is.
Livestreams
Caregiver Support Group — 2 p.m. Meets online every Thursday. Eight-week support group, people who are caring for loved one with a serious illness. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
Dinosaurs and Disasters series: "Diatoms: tiny algae made of glass" — 4 p.m. Thursday. Learn about diatoms and what they tell us about lake depth. Register: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/annual-events/dinosaurs-disasters.html.
Game & Parks virtual series: "Science of Endangered Species" — 3 p.m. Free event, must preregister: Facebook.com/NEGameandParks.
Hy-Vee Adult Cooking Classes — Thursday-Sunday. Hy-Vee dietitians will host a virtual cooking class. Hyvee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx.
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets online first and third Thursdays, beginning today. Support group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking,” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
Lied Center for Performing Arts — Paul Haar, saxophone, and Tom Larson, pianist. 7:30 p.m. Free. Liedcenter.org.
The Wildwoods: Live in Lincoln Thursday Night — 7-9:30 p.m. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Entertainment
Cosmic Eye Brewing trivia — 6-8 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 6800 P St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "No Man’s Land" (PG-13) 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Another Round" (NR) 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Fitness counts for Parkinson's, MS or stroke victims — Bryan LifePointe, 11:30-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Balance training and exercises, 12 classes; $30, members; $80, nonmembers, 7501 S. 27th St. Bryanhealth.org/calendar or call 402-481-6300.