Calendar, 2-11 Thursday

Events

"Catch-a-Cupid" Valentine's take home kits: Lincoln Children's Museum — Thursday-Saturday. $15, one pack per kid, call for curbside pickup, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday; 3-5 p.m. Tuesdays only. Bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Meals to go from Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

"Shop where your heart is" downtown family shopping event — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Shop at five businesses, take a selfie, get a free photo booklet. Downtownlincoln.org/do/shop-where-your-heart-is.

Livestreams