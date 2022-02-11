Calendar, 2-11 Friday: Nebraska's Builder Show, Theater and Register for Valentine's Day events.

Events

007 James Bond Murder Mystery Dinner — Scottish Rite Ballroom, 6-11 p.m., 332 Centennial Mall South. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/james-bond-007-murder-a-murder-mystery-dinner-theatre-event-tickets-246111384777

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — For information and to view all activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Guest artist recital — Kimball Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m. Karen Beacom Hughes, harpist and organist, performing "Sing to Love," free concert, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.

Kids Dream Film Series — Lincoln Grand and Edgewood Theatres, Friday-Sunday, $3 admission, "Spirit Untamed." More information and showtimes: Marcustheatres.com.

Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show — 1-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8, adults; $7, with a non-perishable food item donation, benefiting the Lincoln Food Bank; 175 exhibitors for do-it-yourself builders and projects, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.com.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Entertainment

See Ground Zero.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Who We Are" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:45 p.m.; "Sundown" (R), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"Beautiful" The Carole King Musical — Friday-Sunday, see website for tickets and showtimes. This show was rescheduled from April 2020, 301 N. Ninth St. Liedcenter.org.

"Clue" — Beatrice Community Players, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Join six guests, who become suspects, in an unusual dinner party, 412 Ella St.

"Why Do Fools Fall in Love" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Feb. 17-19; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 20, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info/tickets

Valentine's Day events: Register

Abendmusik presents My Funny Valentine package: Purchase tickets in advance of Valentine's Day for your family or friends. Package includes online streaming, home delivery of a gourmet meal, flowers and treats on Valentine's Day. Purchase: abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.

Valentine's Day do-it-yourself cookie decorating kits — Rabbit Hole Bakery, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday, pre-order your kits 24 hours in advance, $18-$24, 800 Q St. Call 402-975-2322 or contact@therabbitholebakery.com

Valentine's event: Candle lab edition — Wax Buffalo, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Feb. 14. Bring a friend or family member, $75 per person, including making your candle creation, cocktails from The Other Room, charcuterie cup, must register, 727 O St. Register: waxbuffalo.com/products/valentines-event-candle-lab-edition

