Calendar: 2-10 Wednesday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, Venue Restaurant & Lounge, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Livestream
Hixson-Lied visiting artist lecture series via Zoom — 3 p.m. Speaker is Garth Johnson, writer, curator and educator, free lecture, open to public. Register: unl.edu. Search: Garth Johnson lecture.
Hy-Vee Heart Health Store tours — Wednesday-Sunday. Hy-Vee dietitians will lead a virtual Heart Health Store tour through the aisles of Hy-Vee, while sharing the basics of a heart healthy meal plan, shopping tips and product recommendations. hyvee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx.
Entertainment
Music bingo at Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, wear a mask, 500 W. South St.
Music bingo at Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8-10 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, wear a mask, 6891 A St.
"Matrix" trivia at Kinkaider — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, wear a mask, 201 N. 7th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "No Man’s Land" (PG-13), 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Another Round" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m, 313 N. 13th St.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. March 2. Tutors are needed for online English Language Learners and native speakers of English, working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in the health care preparatory classes, in CNA and related program areas. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.