Calendar 2-10 Thursday

Events

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — For information and to view all activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action's Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Glen Korff School of Music UNL Faculty Recital — Kimball Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m. John Bailey, organist, and Chris Marks, flutist, free, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. Pub quiz, 124 N. 13th St.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.

Boombox Social — 7 p.m. Family Feud; 9 p.m. Furashi, 1630 P St.

Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Bryce Vine; $35; $90, table of two; $2 minor fee at the door, 1415 O St. Bourbontheatre.com.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.

Cosmic Eye — 6 p.m. "Teen Wolf" trivia, 6800 P St.

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open mic, 140 N. Eighth St.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.

OG Grata — 7:30 p.m. bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. Will Hutchinson, 130 N. 10th St.

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano; 9 p.m. open mic, 7301 S. 27th St.

Zoo Bar — 9:30 p.m. S - - - hook, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Who We Are" (NR), 5 p.m. 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.; "Parallel Mothers" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"Why Do Fools Fall in Love" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Feb. 17-19; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 20, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info/tickets

Register

Abendmusik Music presents: "My Funny Valentine" — Performed 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Purchase tickets for online streaming, home delivery of a gourmet meal, flowers and treats on Valentine's Day. Tickets: abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.

Valentine's event: Candle lab edition — Wax Buffalo, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Feb. 14. Bring a friend or family member, $75 per person, including making your candle creation, cocktails from The Other Room, charcuterie cup, must register, 727 O St. Register: waxbuffalo.com/products/valentines-event-candle-lab-edition

