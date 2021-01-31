Calendar, 2-1 Monday

Zoo News: "Learn at the Zoo" offseason camps for kids — Feb. 15; March 8-12; April 2: April 5. Camps are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, kids can choose their age group and camp date, if your camp is full you can join a waitlist by calling 402-475-6741; ext. 130., 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html.