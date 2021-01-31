Calendar, 2-1 Monday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Food Bank of Lincoln drive-thru food distribution at Lancaster Event Center — 3-4 p.m. Enter at Gate 2 and form two lines, check website for cancellations, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org or Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Kids Count display at the state Capitol — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Voices for Children in Nebraska will display highlights from the Kids Count 2020 report, 1445 K St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — Designed for day care providers and parents, 10 themes to choose from, five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.
Entertainment
Zoo Bar — 5:30 p.m. Emily Bass & Friends; 7-10 p.m. Tim Budig, Jeff Boehmer, Jon Van Gelder and Josh Hoyer, open Blues Jam, no cover, tips accepted, 136 N. 14th St. Zoobar.com.
Meetings
City Council public meeting — 3-5 p.m. Agenda is from rescheduled Jan. 25 meeting, 555 S. 10th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "No Man’s Land" (PG-13), 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Another Round" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Abendmusik fundraiser "My Funny Valentine" live serenade and gifts — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Purchase a livestream link to have a private YouTube or DVD concert. Choose options of sending chocolate, flowers, a meal or other gifts, delivered contact-free to your doorstep, loved-ones or friends. More information: Abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn — Noon-1 p.m. Thursday. Speakers from UNL College of Law discuss the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. To register, email: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type the word registration in the subject line.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 10. $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Zoo News: "Learn at the Zoo" offseason camps for kids — Feb. 15; March 8-12; April 2: April 5. Camps are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, kids can choose their age group and camp date, if your camp is full you can join a waitlist by calling 402-475-6741; ext. 130., 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html.
