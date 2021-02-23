Calendar: 2- 24 Wednesday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
John Breslow Ice Hockey Center public skate — 3:30-4:45 p.m. Price break is $5.50 for adults and kids, including skate rental, must register, 433 V St. Register: breslowhockeycenter.com/pricing, click on registration required link or call 402-472-2758.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Nebraska AG Expo: Lancaster Event Center — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday; 8:30-3 p.m. Thursday, 4100 N. 84th St.
Livestream events
Climate Change speaker series "Cathedral On Fire" via Zoom — 6-7 p.m. Rev. Dr. Brooks Berndt will discuss his book, a handbook for the climate crisis and how people can help. More details: Firstplymouth.org/onfire.
Dinosaurs & Disasters: Programming with Scratch — 11 a.m. Part of a series on data and programming. Learn about animation-based programming with Scratch. Register: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/annual-events/dinosaurs-disasters.html.
Hixon-Lied visiting artist lecture: Jessie Hemmons — 5:30-7 p.m. Hemmons is a street artist in Philadelphia. Open to the public, free. Zoom: unl.zoom.us/j/96482899661.
Entertainment
Back to the ’80s trivia at Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 7301 S. 27th St.
Music bingo at Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 500 W. South St.
Music bingo at Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8-10 p.m. Free to play, prizes, wear a mask, 6891 A St.
"Indiana Jones" trivia at Kinkaider — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, wear a mask, 201 N. 7th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Little Fish" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Nomadland" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 5:30 p.m. March 2. Tutors are needed for online English language learners and native speakers of English working to increase their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people to tutor students in the health care preparatory classes and CNA or related program areas. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn via Zoom — Noon-1 p.m. March 4. Topic is "Race, Policing, the Prison Industrial Complex." Zoom link and register: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type "registration" in the subject line.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10. $16, with lunch; $10, without lunch, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.