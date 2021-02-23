Calendar: 2- 24 Wednesday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.

John Breslow Ice Hockey Center public skate — 3:30-4:45 p.m. Price break is $5.50 for adults and kids, including skate rental, must register, 433 V St. Register: breslowhockeycenter.com/pricing, click on registration required link or call 402-472-2758.

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Nebraska AG Expo: Lancaster Event Center — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday; 8:30-3 p.m. Thursday, 4100 N. 84th St.

Livestream events