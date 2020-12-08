Calendar: 12-9 Wednesday

Events

Advent remembrance tree at Calvary Catholic cemetery — 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Through Dec. 24, public can pick up a free ornament in honor of a loved one, decorate and return it to the office. Tree will be up until Jan. 6, 3880 L St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Business meeting and holiday celebration, $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

