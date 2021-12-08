 Skip to main content
Calendar 12-9 Thursday
Calendar 12-9 Thursday

Events

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — For more information and to view all activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action's Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.  

Elves on the Shelves — Scheels, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit Customer Service to get a coloring page, find the elves and return completed page to box to win prizes, 3030 Pine Lake Road. 

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

"Light the Night" at Christian Heritage — 6-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Drive-thru Christmas light show, including live nativity scene and a "Whoville"-type Christmas-themed campus, $20 per car, 14880 Old Cheney Road. Register: Lightthenightforkids.org.

Nebraska AG Expo — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.

Santa Photos — Gateway Mall, open daily, through Dec. 24. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.

Santa Station — SouthPointe Pavilions, open daily, through Dec. 24, see website for hours of operation, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Reddevelopment.com/southpointe-pavilions

Zoo Lights powered by LES — Friday-Dec. 30, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights 

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St. 

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St. 

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St. 

Boombox Social — 7 p.m. karaoke, 1630 P St. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 200 W. P St.

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open-mic night, 140 N. Eighth St. 

Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. "Home Alone I" trivia, 6800 P St. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane. 

Kimball Hall — 7:30 p.m. Percussion Ensemble performance, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18-plus night: Dillon Gaige acoustic set, 130 N. 10th St. 

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.  

Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook karaoke, 136 N. 14th St.

Meetings

League of Women Voters Lincoln-Lancaster County lunch and learn via Zoom — "State of the Airport Update," featuring David Harin, Lincoln Airport Executive Director; Zachary Mora James, Lincoln Airport Authority Board Chair; Nick Cusick, Lincoln Airport Authority, must register. Register: lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Julia" (PG-13) 5:10, 7:15 p.m.; "Benedetta" (NR): 4:50, 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"A Christmas Carol" — Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, McDonald Theatre, 5100 Huntington Ave. 

"Elf" — Beatrice Community Players, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801.

"Elf Jr." — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Dec. 17-19; 2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com

"Santaland Diaries" — TADA Theatre, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info

"Sound of Music" — Stage Theater, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $12, adults; $15, kids, 225 Locust St., Hickman Tickets: thestagetheater.com.

