Calendar 12-9 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners Senior Center activities — For more information and to view all activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action's Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Elves on the Shelves — Scheels, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit Customer Service to get a coloring page, find the elves and return completed page to box to win prizes, 3030 Pine Lake Road.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
"Light the Night" at Christian Heritage — 6-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Drive-thru Christmas light show, including live nativity scene and a "Whoville"-type Christmas-themed campus, $20 per car, 14880 Old Cheney Road. Register: Lightthenightforkids.org.
Nebraska AG Expo — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Santa Photos — Gateway Mall, open daily, through Dec. 24. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.
Santa Station — SouthPointe Pavilions, open daily, through Dec. 24, see website for hours of operation, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Reddevelopment.com/southpointe-pavilions
Zoo Lights powered by LES — Friday-Dec. 30, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 7 p.m. karaoke, 1630 P St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 200 W. P St.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open-mic night, 140 N. Eighth St.
Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. "Home Alone I" trivia, 6800 P St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Kimball Hall — 7:30 p.m. Percussion Ensemble performance, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18-plus night: Dillon Gaige acoustic set, 130 N. 10th St.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome.
Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook karaoke, 136 N. 14th St.
Meetings
League of Women Voters Lincoln-Lancaster County lunch and learn via Zoom — "State of the Airport Update," featuring David Harin, Lincoln Airport Executive Director; Zachary Mora James, Lincoln Airport Authority Board Chair; Nick Cusick, Lincoln Airport Authority, must register. Register: lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Julia" (PG-13) 5:10, 7:15 p.m.; "Benedetta" (NR): 4:50, 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"A Christmas Carol" — Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, McDonald Theatre, 5100 Huntington Ave.
"Elf" — Beatrice Community Players, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801.
"Elf Jr." — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Dec. 17-19; 2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"Santaland Diaries" — TADA Theatre, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.
"Sound of Music" — Stage Theater, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $12, adults; $15, kids, 225 Locust St., Hickman Tickets: thestagetheater.com.