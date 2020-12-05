Calendar, 12-6 Sunday

Lincoln Children's Museum virtual fundraiser: LCMgive — A campaign for play, raising funds to keep the museum running. Donate by texting the words LCMgive to 44321 or LincolnChildrensMuseum.org.

Virtual Santa event at Gateway Mall — Through Dec. 24. More information: shoppinggatewaymall.com/events/virtual-santa-experience. Make an appointment: Createholidaymagic.com.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Zappa" (NR), 1:50 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Monsoon" (NR), 3:05 p.m, 5:15 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.

Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities on the website or take completed booklets to a Lincoln City Library branch to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.

Women in Sales and Business — Venue Restaurant & Lounge, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Guests welcome, business meeting and holiday celebration, $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, members please prepare a brief introduction of yourself and your business. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100.

