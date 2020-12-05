Calendar, 12-6 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
"Haymarket Unwrapped" — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Last day to shop the Haymarket event, enter to win prizes, must register to get a $20 e-ticket to shop, 335 N. Eighth St. Register: shorturl.at/gvBQ5.
Lincoln Children's Museum candy-house kits contest — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Purchase your kit, pick it up curbside, take a photo and share it on Facebook by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 to win a prize, 1420 P St. Museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/candy-house-kit.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
James Arthur Vineyards Holiday music series — 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Denise Howe, no cover, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Livestream
and virtual events
Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra: "Deck the Halls" — 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Livestreamed concert featuring Tom Trenney conducting a 24-piece orchestra performing classic holiday songs. Lincolnsymphony.com.
Lincoln Children's Museum virtual fundraiser: LCMgive — A campaign for play, raising funds to keep the museum running. Donate by texting the words LCMgive to 44321 or LincolnChildrensMuseum.org.
Virtual Santa event at Gateway Mall — Through Dec. 24. More information: shoppinggatewaymall.com/events/virtual-santa-experience. Make an appointment: Createholidaymagic.com.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Zappa" (NR), 1:50 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Monsoon" (NR), 3:05 p.m, 5:15 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Register
Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities on the website or take completed booklets to a Lincoln City Library branch to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
Women in Sales and Business — Venue Restaurant & Lounge, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Guests welcome, business meeting and holiday celebration, $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, members please prepare a brief introduction of yourself and your business. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100.
