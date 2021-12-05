 Skip to main content
Calendar, 12-6 Monday
Events 

Aging Partners activities — See complete list of activities and addresses: Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Food Bank of Lincoln distribution — 3-4 p.m. Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. Lincolnfoodbank.org.

Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, daily, through Dec. 31. View the 12 days of Christmas, write a letter to Santa, 13th and P streets. 

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Santa's Station at SouthPointe Pavilions — Through Dec. 24, see website for mall hours, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Reddevelopment.com/southpointe-pavilions.

Santa Photos at Gateway Mall — Through Dec. 24, see website for mall hours, 6100 O St.  Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.

Zoo Lights powered by LES — Friday-Dec. 30, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.

Entertainment

Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 5800 Hidcote Drive.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny, 1620 P St. 

Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open-mic night, 1412 O St.

Happy Raven — 7 p.m. trivia, prizes awarded, 122 N. 11th St. 

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writers' workshop, 3233 S. 13th St. 

Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover, 136 N. 14th St. 

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Julia" (PG-13) 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Benedetta" (NR) 4:50 p.m., 7:30 p.m, 313 N. 13th St. 

Meetings

City Council — 3 p.m. Council Chambers, 555 S. 10th St. 

Register 

 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.  Business meeting, networking and holiday celebration; $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

