Calendar, 12-5 Sunday

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Carols in your car — Trinity United Methodist Church, 4:30 p.m. An evening of singing traditional Christmas carols, led by the Trinity Choir, while staying warm in your car, 7130 Kentwell Lane. Trinitylincoln.org.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Haymarket Unwrapped — Register for a free ticket to show at participating shops, win prizes. Tickets: lincolnhaymarket.org.

Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra: "Deck the Halls" — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 2 p.m., 6 p.m. $15-$35, adults; $5, kids 17 and under, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.