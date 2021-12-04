Calendar, 12-5 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Carols in your car — Trinity United Methodist Church, 4:30 p.m. An evening of singing traditional Christmas carols, led by the Trinity Choir, while staying warm in your car, 7130 Kentwell Lane. Trinitylincoln.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Haymarket Unwrapped — Register for a free ticket to show at participating shops, win prizes. Tickets: lincolnhaymarket.org.
Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra: "Deck the Halls" — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 2 p.m., 6 p.m. $15-$35, adults; $5, kids 17 and under, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, daily through Dec. 31. View the 12 days of Christmas, write a letter to Santa, free hot chocolate while supplies last, 13th and P streets.
Spring Creek Prairie Holiday Open House — 1-4 p.m. Live music, crafts, to-go treats, masks required, 11700 S.W. 100th Street, Denton. Springcreek.audubon.org/events.
Santa's Station — Through Dec. 24, SouthPointe Pavilions. See website for mall hours, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Reddevelopment.com/southpointe-pavilions.
Santa photos at Gateway Mall — Through Dec. 24, see website for mall hours, 6100 O St. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.
Zoo Lights — Sunday-Dec. 30. Lincoln Children's Zoo. 40-foot Christmas tree, 60-foot lighted tunnel walk, train rides, s'mores and hot cocoa at snack stations, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: bit.ly/3nO2OCv.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 4-8 p.m. Paws for Draws fundraiser, benefiting Brave Animal Rescue: 8 p.m. Cliffdiver, Guilt Vacation and Zac Thomas, $10. 101 N. 14th St. Ticketweb.com.
Capitol View Winery — 3-5 p.m. Those Two Band, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Reservations: Capitolviewwinery.com.
James Arthur Vineyards — 2-4 p.m. Judy Anderson and David Claus, $15, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Steel City and Ashton Dugan, 6600 W. O St.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase, featuring Brad Wenzel, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Julia" (PG-13), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Benedetta" (NR), 4:50 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Eurydice" (NR), 1 p.m.; "Christmas in the Clouds" (PG), 3:05 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"A Christmas Carol" — Nebraska Wesleyan, 2 p.m. and Dec. 12, McDonald Theatre, 5100 Huntington Ave.
"Elf" — Beatrice Community Players, 2 p.m. and Dec. 11-12; $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: 402-228-1801.
Auditions
"Clue" — Beatrice Community Players, 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14. Seeking roles for five women and five men and stage management; see website to apply, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com/auditions.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.