Calendar, 12-5 Saturday

Winter clothing drive for the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation (Whiteclay) — Through Sunday. Residents on the reservation are in need of coats, hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, socks and blankets. Donations accepted at the following: Meadowlark Coffee, 1624 South St.; Open Harvest, 1618 South St.; Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.; Goldenrod Pastries, 3947 S. 48th St.; and the Hub Restaurant, 250 N. 21st St.