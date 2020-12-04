Calendar, 12-5 Saturday

Events
Drive-thru Christmas celebration at CHI Health Nebraska Heart — 5-8 p.m. Live nativity scene, Christmas displays, live carolers, kids can bring letters for Santa, goodie bags, wear a mask, free. 7500 S. 91st St. Facebook.com/events/487121808876236.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
"Haymarket Unwrapped" — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Shop the Haymarket, must register to get a $20 e-ticket, 335 N. Eighth St. Register: shorturl.at/gvBQ5.
Lincoln Children's Museum candy-house kits contest — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Parents can pick up candy-house kits ready for kids to decorate. Purchase a kit, take a photo and share it on Facebook by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 to win a prize, 1420 P St. Museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/candy-house-kit.
Morrill Hall: Cherish Nebraska and Diverse Nations exhibits — 9:30-4:30 p.m. Self-guided tours with hands-on activities, Museum staff will sanitize workstations, regular admission, 645 N. 14th St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Winter clothing drive for the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation (Whiteclay) — Through Sunday. Residents on the reservation are in need of coats, hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, socks and blankets. Donations accepted at the following: Meadowlark Coffee, 1624 South St.; Open Harvest, 1618 South St.; Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.; Goldenrod Pastries, 3947 S. 48th St.; and the Hub Restaurant, 250 N. 21st St.
Livestream and virtual events
Virtual Santa event at Gateway Mall — Through Dec. 24. More information: shoppinggatewaymall.com/events/virtual-santa-experience. Make an appointment: Createholidaymagic.com.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Zappa" (NR), 1:50 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Monsoon" (NR), 3:05 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!