Calendar, 12-4 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Cooper Family YMCA craft fair — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop clothing, home decor, pet items, skin care and food, 6767 S. 14th St.
Ceresco Elementary School craft fair — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Holiday items for purchase, benefiting the new splash pad, 114 3rd St, Ceresco.
Haymarket Unwrapped — Register for a free ticket to show at participating shops, win prizes. Tickets: lincolnhaymarket.org.
Miracle on 91st Street drive-thru family event — CHI Nebraska Heart Hospital, 4:30-8 p.m. Live nativity scene, goodie bags for kids; must register to attend, 7500 S. 91st St. Register: CHIhealth.com/Miracle.
Mission cookie walk and craft fair — First United Methodist Church, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop craft vendors, carryout soups, sloppy Joes and pie, benefiting mission work for women and kids worldwide, 2723 N. 50th St. More information: Firstumclincoln.org.
Santa Goes to Space — SAC Museum, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Activities include writing letters to Santa, make-and-take crafts, Makers Market, live music with the Heartland Flute Choir, FourOmaha String Ensemble; jitterburg demonstration, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland.
Old World Christmas — Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. German town square recreated, including vendor booths, live music, raffles, prizes, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.
Santa Photos — Gateway Mall, open daily, through Dec. 24. Register: vipholidayphotos.com/event/GATEWAYC21.
Santa Station — SouthPointe Pavilions, open daily, through Dec. 24, see website for hours of operation, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — Friday-Dec. 30, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.
Concert
Christmas with Wesleyan "Tidings of Comfort and Joy" concert at First United Methodist Church — 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir, Jazz Choir, Chamber Singers, Columbus High School and Fremont High School will perform together. Five ensembles make up 200 musicians, accompanied by a string quintet, oboe, guitar, percussion, piano and an organ. Audience members are invited to sing along. Freewill donations accepted, 2723 N. 50th St. More information: ttrenney@nebrwesleyan.edu.
Nearby
Magical Lights of Seward — Through Dec. 31. Sundays-Thursdays, $20; Fridays-Saturdays, $25, Seward County Fairgrounds, 500 N. 14th St., Seward. Tickets:magicallightsofseward.com
Entertainment
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Hype or Die Band, 1415 O St. Bourbontheatre.com.
Brewsky's (Haymarket) — 8 p.m.-midnight. Blazin' Pianos, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.
Brothers Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Girls Night Out, $20-$69. Tickets: facebook.com/events/2590764911067202
James Arthur Vineyards — 7-9 p.m. Judy Anderson and David Claus, $15, perform holiday favorites and Broadway show tunes, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Moonshiners Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. Comedy night: Nick Allen; 9:30 p.m. Noah James, 130 N. 10th St.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Spare Change, 1501 Centerpark Road.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Cultura Nortena and Nuevo Imperio, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. Royalgrove.com.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Levi William, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Julia" (PG-13), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Benedetta" (NR), 2:10 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7:30 p.m. "Eurydice" (NR), 11:55 a.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"A Christmas Carol" — Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 9-11; 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 12, McDonald Theatre, 5100 Huntington Ave.
"Sound of Music" — Stage Theater, 7:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. Sunday, 2225 Locust St., Hickman. Tickets: Stagetheater.com.
Student Dance Project — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., $5, adults; $3 students; free, kids and seniors, original dance works, performed by UNL students, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
