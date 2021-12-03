Calendar, 12-4 Saturday

Concert

Christmas with Wesleyan "Tidings of Comfort and Joy" concert at First United Methodist Church — 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir, Jazz Choir, Chamber Singers, Columbus High School and Fremont High School will perform together. Five ensembles make up 200 musicians, accompanied by a string quintet, oboe, guitar, percussion, piano and an organ. Audience members are invited to sing along. Freewill donations accepted, 2723 N. 50th St. More information: ttrenney@nebrwesleyan.edu.