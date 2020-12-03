Calendar, 12-4 First Friday: Art gallery openings

RSVP

Holiday decor bundles at Pioneers Park Nature Center — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Last day to pick your bundle up. Reserve your holiday decor bundle for $30, must make a reservation for pickup, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. 402-441-7895.

Donations needed

Winter clothing drive for the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation — Through Sunday. Residents on the reservation are in need of coats, hats, gloves, mittens, scarfs, socks and blankets. You can drop your donations at any of the following: Meadowlark Coffee, 1624 South St.; Open Harvest, 1618 South St.; Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.; Goldenrod Pastries, 3947 S. 48th St. and the Hub Restaurant, 250 N. 21st St. Look for the blue bins to deposit your donations. More information call Bill Hawkins at 402-450-8080.