Calendar, 12-4 First Friday: Art gallery openings

8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Public is invited to pick up a free ornament in honor of a loved one, decorate and return it to the office by Dec. 24, staff will place it on the tree until Jan. 6; 5:30 p.m. Friday. Tree lighting ceremony, public is invited, 3880 L St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream and virtual events
First Friday Capital Jazz Society: Shawn Bell Quartet — 8-9:30 p.m. Featuring Shawn Bell, trombone; Greg Simon, trumpet; Mitch Towne, organ; David Hawkins, drums. Facebook.com/events/279087409846742.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Zappa" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Monsoon" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
First Friday: Art gallery openings
Burkholder Project — 5-7 p.m. "A Holiday Mosaic," featuring 50 artists with a variety of art mediums; art gifts for purchase, 719 P St.
Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dean Settle's wall of vintage art, Metro Art Gallery, 233 S. 13th St.
Constellation Studios — 6-8 p.m. Holiday sale, items for purchase. View by appointment, call Karen at 402-438-0049 or email karen@constellation-studios.net, 2055 O St.
County-City Exhibition — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. "Art Quilt Inspirations," by Hilde M. Dale, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Gallery 9 — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. "Holiday show," Featuring a variety of artwork and gifts, items for purchase, 124 S. Ninth St.
Kiechel Fine Art — noon-7 p.m. Holiday exhibition featuring artwork, gift items and new works from the top contemporary artists; American Regionalists, second floor; purchase works online, 1208 O St. Kiechelart.com.
International Quilt Museum — 4-7 p.m. "Quilts of Emotion," featuring a variety of sewing techniques, from the 1700s to the present, 1523 N. 33rd St. Internationalquiltmuseum.org.
Lux Center — 5 p.m. "Fantasy and doubt," featuring Susan Dewsnap, ceramics, 2601 N. 48th St.
Nebraska Club — 5-9:30 p.m. Final showing of football playbook paintings, by Tom Sheppard, 233 S. 13th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 6-9 p.m. Janna Harsch, Gary Martin, Michael Fluent, Patricia Schemmer, Pam Hynek, Therese Straseski, Rose Rutherford; 7 p.m. Livestreamed on Facebook, 119 S. Ninth St.
Metro Art Gallery — 4-7 p.m. Karen Kader, photography; live music with Tony Church, 1316 N St.
Sheldon Museum of Art — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. “Person of Interest,” “Small Abstractions,” free, 12th and R streets.
University Art Gallery: Lincoln Artists' Guild — noon-8 p.m. Grand Opening and Holiday boutique, 2634 N. 48th St.
RSVP
Holiday decor bundles at Pioneers Park Nature Center — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Last day to pick your bundle up. Reserve your holiday decor bundle for $30, must make a reservation for pickup, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. 402-441-7895.
Donations needed
Winter clothing drive for the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation — Through Sunday. Residents on the reservation are in need of coats, hats, gloves, mittens, scarfs, socks and blankets. You can drop your donations at any of the following: Meadowlark Coffee, 1624 South St.; Open Harvest, 1618 South St.; Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.; Goldenrod Pastries, 3947 S. 48th St. and the Hub Restaurant, 250 N. 21st St. Look for the blue bins to deposit your donations. More information call Bill Hawkins at 402-450-8080.
