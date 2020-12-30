Calendar 12-31 Thursday

Events

Advent Chimes at St. Paul United Methodist Church — noon-12:30 p.m. Listen to live music performed on the McKinley Chimes, from the comfort of your car or from the sidewalk, 1144 M St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Make Believe Midnight take-home family celebration kits: Lincoln Children's Museum — Available until noon Thursday. Purchase online, pick up curbside, take-home New Year's Eve party kit includes items for one kid, 1420 P St. Order kit: Lincoln.org/play/event/9347208-make-believe-midnight-take-home-celebration.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Entertainment

Boombox Social — 8 p.m. DJ Tiago Rey, 1630 P St.

Capitol View Winery — 6-9 p.m. Live music, Bob Marshall; dinner provided by Hake Catering, $75 per person, 2361 Witstruck Road, Roca. Reservations: 402-328-3464.