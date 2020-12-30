Calendar 12-31 Thursday

Events
Advent Chimes at St. Paul United Methodist Church — noon-12:30 p.m. Listen to live music performed on the McKinley Chimes, from the comfort of your car or from the sidewalk, 1144 M St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Make Believe Midnight take-home family celebration kits: Lincoln Children's Museum — Available until noon Thursday. Purchase online, pick up curbside, take-home New Year's Eve party kit includes items for one kid, 1420 P St. Order kit: Lincoln.org/play/event/9347208-make-believe-midnight-take-home-celebration.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — 8 p.m. DJ Tiago Rey, 1630 P St.
Capitol View Winery — 6-9 p.m. Live music, Bob Marshall; dinner provided by Hake Catering, $75 per person, 2361 Witstruck Road, Roca. Reservations: 402-328-3464.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. HOOKT; $10, band; $25, band and dinner, must RSVP, 200 W. P St. Reservations: 402-975-2004.
Gray's Keg Saloon — 7 p.m. Themotherdudes band, no cover, 104 N. 20th St.
New Years Eve 2020 Party options at Parkway Lanes and Hollywood Bowl — noon-8:30 p.m.; Parkway Lanes, 2555 S. 48th St.; Hollywood Bowl, 920 N. 48th St. Reservations: 48bowl.com/new-years-eve.html.
Nearby
" Rock-n-Roll night" with the Magical Lights of Seward — 6-10 p.m. $20 per vehicle, proceeds benfiting Foster Friends, Seward Fairgrounds, 500 N. 14th St., Seward.
Livestream and virtual events
Hope book club online — 10 a.m. Open to anyone needing support, meets every other Thursday, free, must register. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Last Blast with the Plymouth Brass online concert — 7-8:30 p.m. Free concert, donations accepted, proceeds benefit Abendmusik. Abendmusik.org.
Register
Fitness counts for Parkinson's, MS or stroke victims: Bryan LifePointe — 11:30-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Balance training and exercises, $30 for 12 classes, members; $80, nonmembers, 7501 S. 27th St. Bryanhealth.org/calendar or call 402-481-6300.
Tobacco and vaping cessation class: Bryan LifePointe — 4-5 p.m. Mondays. First class is Jan. 4. $75, 7501 S. 27th St. Bryanhealth.org/calendar or call 402-481-6300.
Save the date
TADA Cabaret series: Anthony DeVito — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 8-9. $10, two-person reservations, one drink minimum per patron, tables seat up to parties of four, please see COVID-19 policies on website. In-person: Tadaproductions.info or Livestream tickets: Showtix4u.com/event-details/44359.