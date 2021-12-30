Calendar 12-31 New Year's Eve

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7:30 p.m.-midnight, Garage Band, formerly KGB, 5551 S. 48th St.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dine in for a hot meal or get a boxed meal to go, one per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

"Make Believe Midnight" in the daytime — Lincoln Children's Museum, 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Choose from two time slots for kids to celebrate the new year. Activities including dance party, bubble-wrap stomp, and a New year's countdown, 1420 P St. Register: lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/make-believe-midnight.

Nebraska Kart Shootout — Lancaster Event Center, 3-6:30 p.m. Friday. View cars during lap practice; 9:30 a.m. hot Laps; also 11:30 a.m. heat races, Saturday-Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Concert

New Year's Eve Blast with the Plymouth Brass — 7 p.m. Featuring the Plymouth Brass, international virtuoso-organist Todd Wilson, and guest conductor Jeremy Bankson, donations accepted. First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Abendmusik.org.

