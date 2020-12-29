 Skip to main content
Calendar: 12-30 Wednesday
Calendar: 12-30 Wednesday

Advent Chimes at St. Paul United Methodist Church — noon-12:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday. Listen to Christmas Carols performed on the McKinley Chimes, from the comfort of your car or from the sidewalk, 1144 M St. 

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive. 

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Advent Film festival: "Carols of Resistance" via Zoom at First Presbyterian — 6:30-7 p.m. Public is invited to watch a movie on your own time, a group discussion about the film will be held on Zoom. Check out the movie trailers on the website. More details and Zoom link: Fpclincoln.org/movies/.

Holiday of Trees: Heritage League of Women — Final day to view uniquely decorated Christmas trees from your home. More information: TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org.  

English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 30. Tutors are needed for online English Language Learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in the healthcare preparatory classes, in CNA and related program areas, preferably active and retired professionals in the medical field. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.

Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge  11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday. $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events

Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5:30-9 p.m. Through Jan. 9. Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets, 90 people every 15 minutes, no food or beverages for purchase; $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; VIP experience, $19.95, members; $22.95, nonmembers; masks required. Lincolnzoo.org/events

Calendar 12-24 Thursday

  • Updated

Because of the Christmas holiday, the following will be closed Christmas Eve:

