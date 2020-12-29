Calendar: 12-30 Wednesday

Events

Advent Chimes at St. Paul United Methodist Church — noon-12:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday. Listen to Christmas Carols performed on the McKinley Chimes, from the comfort of your car or from the sidewalk, 1144 M St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Livestream