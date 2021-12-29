 Skip to main content
Calendar 12-30 Thursday
Calendar 12-30 Thursday

Events

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — For more information and to view all activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action's Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.  

Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, 5-7 p.m. Last day to view the 12 days of Christmas, 13th and P streets. 

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Zoo Lights powered by LES — Last day to view the light show, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights 

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St. 

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St. 

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St. 

Boombox Social — 7 p.m. karaoke, 1630 P St. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 200 W. P St.

Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open-mic night, 140 N. Eighth St. 

Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. trivia, 6800 P St. 

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane. 

Roca Tavern — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Lloyd McCarter and the HTR, 4101 Main St.

Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18-plus night, 130 N. 10th St.  

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome. 

Zoo Bar — 9:30 -11:30 a.m. S***hook, 136 N. 14th St.

Save the date 

League of Women Voters Lincoln-Lancaster webinar — Noon, Jan. 6. Topic is clean-up at AltEn, must register by Monday. Register: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com.

