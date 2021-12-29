Calendar 12-30 Thursday

Events

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — For more information and to view all activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action's Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Lincoln North Pole — Tower Square, 5-7 p.m. Last day to view the 12 days of Christmas, 13th and P streets.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Zoo Lights powered by LES — Last day to view the light show, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org/events/zoo-lights.

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St.