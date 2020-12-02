Calendar 12-3 Thursday

Events
Advent remembrance tree at Calvary Catholic cemetery — 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Through Dec. 24, public invited to pick up a free ornament in honor of a loved one, decorate and return it to the office, staff will place it on the tree until Jan. 6, 3880 L St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Lincoln Children's Museum candy-house kit contest — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Parents can pick up your candy-house kits ready for kids to decorate. Purchase your kit, pick it up curbside, take a photo and share it on Facebook by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 to win a prize, 1420 P St. Museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/candy- house-kit.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pop-in storytime at Morrill Hall — 4-4:30 p.m. Stories and activities, ages 3-5, free, with museum admission, masks required for ages 3 and up, must get advance ticket, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/visit.
Livestream and virtual events
First Thursday "All things green" brown bag — Noon-12:45 p.m. Nebraska State Arboretum staff to speak about beauty in winter. Facebook.com/events/292409325409044.
League of Women Voters lunch and learn via Zoom — Noon. Topic is Women's Suffrage, speaker is Dr. Deborah Turner, president of the National League of Women Voters. Register: Lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"Zappa" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Monsoon" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Register
Fitness counts: Bryan Life Pointe — 11:30-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Classes include balance training and exercises, $30 for 12 classes, members; $80, non-members, 7501 S. 27th St.
Holiday decor bundles at Pioneers Park Nature Center — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, $30, must make a reservation for pickup, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Guests welcome, business meeting and holiday celebration, $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100.
Save the date
Visit with Santa while social distancing at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Kids can visit with Santa, standing 6 feet apart, ages 2 and up must wear a face covering, must select a 15-minute time slot, email confirmation with a bar code required, 6100 O St. Make a reservation: WhereisSanta.com.
