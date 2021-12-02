Calendar, 12-3 First Friday:

Student Dance Project — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $5, adults; $3 students; free, kids and seniors, original dance works, performed by UNL students, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.

Donations needed

Voices of Hope: "Artists Take A Stand Against Domestic Violence" fundraiser via Facebook — Through Sunday. Art Auction including artwork form YouTube artists. 100% of proceeds benefiting Voices of Hope shelter; Artists wil pay for shipping costs to purchaser. Facebook.com/groups/438060301004462/?ref=share

Save the date

Carson Open Studios — Temple Building, 4-9 p.m. Dec. 10. Works celebrating the students from Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film Design and Technology area, free, 12th and R streets.

