Calendar, 12-3 First Friday:

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
"Christmas at the Museum"— International Quilt Museum, 4-7 p.m. Free admission and concert; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Performances including 24-piece Flute Choir and the St. Teresa Heritage Children's choir; free refreshments, 1523 N. 33rd. St.
Haymarket Unwrapped — Friday-Sunday. Register for a free ticket, show your e-ticket at participating business to win prizes. Tickets: lincolnhaymarket.org.
Heritage League Holiday of Trees — Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. View decorated trees; live music and food items for purchase, $1 admission, benefiting Friendship Home, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.
Entertainment
See Ground Zero insert.
First Friday: Art gallery openings and events
Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Holiday show, gifts for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.
Burkholder Project — 5-7 p.m. Holiday show featuring 50 artists, 719 P St. Burkholderproject.com.
Code Beer — 5 p.m. Zoë Gengenbach-Neumann, new works, bold color and design, 200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway.
Constellation Studios — 6-8 p.m. "Release/Reveal," by Karen Kunc and holiday gifts; in-person or by appointment, call 402-438-0049, 2055 O St.
County-City Art Exhibition wall — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. "Lip Music: Stories through art," by Pamela Conyers Hinson, 555 S. 10th St.
Foundry — 3-6 p.m. Tolemy Keally, contemporary painting on found objects, 211 N. 14th St.
Gallery 9 — 5-8:30 p.m. Holiday show with one-of-a kind gifts, 124 S. Ninth St.
Great Plains Art Museum — 5-7 p.m. Non-fungible digital projects on display, to be auctioned online, 1155 Q St. Auction website: go.unl.edu/nftauction.
Kiechel Art Gallery — 5-8 p.m. Francisco Souto "Diaspora II" (first floor); American regionalists (second floor); top contemporary artists (third floor); live music from Atonal Avenue, cash bar, 1208 O St.
Lincoln Artist Guild Gallery — 6-8 p.m. Christmas Boutique and artwork honoring veterans, 2634 N. 48th St.
Lux Center — 5-8 p.m. "Gifted," featuring more than 50 artists, (west gallery); "Two Geometric Journeys," by Holly Walker and Martha Horvay, (east gallery); "Flocks and Feathers," print collection; 2601 N. 48th St.
Metro Art Gallery — 3-7 p.m. Stephen Dinsmore, paintings; live music with Tony Church, 1821 N St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 6-8 p.m. Featuring Jana, painting on brushed metal; Beth Jasnoch, repurposed metal sculpture; Peggy Alloway, acrylics, painted glass & wearables; Sara Sumnick Wamsat, mixed media and assemblage; Susan Blomenberg, papier-mache Santas and oils; Deb Monfelt, painting and mixed media; Amy Tomasevic, pottery, 119 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery.
Project 317 — 3-7 p.m. Matthew Moeller, drawings, 317 S. 12th St.
Sheldon Museum of Art — 4-7 p.m. Current exhibits and make snow globes; free hot chocolate, free admission, 12th and R streets.
Tugboat Art Gallery — 7-10 p.m. "Exquisite Slop Swap," fundraiser benefiting Tugboat; live music, DJ Ol' Moanin, 116 N. 14th St.
WallSpace-LNK — 5-8 p.m. "Wide Open Spaces" photos by Michael Farrell, 1624 S. 17th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"Julia" (PG-13), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Benedetta" (NR), 4:50 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"A Christmas Carol" — Nebraska Wesleyan, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Dec. 9-11; 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 12, McDonald Theatre, 5100 Huntington Ave.
"Elf" — Beatrice Community Players, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Dec. 9-11; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and Dec. 11-12; $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Tickets: call 402-228-1801.
"Sound of Music" — Stage Theater, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday, 2225 Locust St., Hickman. Tickets: Stagetheater.com.
Student Dance Project — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $5, adults; $3 students; free, kids and seniors, original dance works, performed by UNL students, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Donations needed
Voices of Hope: "Artists Take A Stand Against Domestic Violence" fundraiser via Facebook — Through Sunday. Art Auction including artwork form YouTube artists. 100% of proceeds benefiting Voices of Hope shelter; Artists wil pay for shipping costs to purchaser. Facebook.com/groups/438060301004462/?ref=share
Save the date
Carson Open Studios — Temple Building, 4-9 p.m. Dec. 10. Works celebrating the students from Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film Design and Technology area, free, 12th and R streets.
