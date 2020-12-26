Calendar, 12-27 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Drive-in Christmas concert at Eastridge Presbyterian Church — 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. 30-minute concerts every hour, freewill donation of food items, benefiting the Eastridge food pantry, 1135 Eastridge Drive. Register for a time slot: Signupgenius.com/go/10c054bafac2ca3fc1-organ.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — Designed for day care providers and parents, 10 themes to choose from, staff will place five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.
Livestream and
virtual events
Chinese Music Ensemble of New York online event — 6 p.m. The theme of the concert is "Gratitude and Hope," featuring some of the Chinese folk instrument players, must register. Register:; bit.ly/3a1fLCx. Livestream links are: shorturl.at/hnJY6 or facebook.com/cmeny1961.
Virtual Heritage League of Women's "Holiday of Trees" — Through Wednesday. TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org.
Virtual Santa 5K challenge run — Through Thursday. Step-by-step training program, $25, all participants get a five-piece Santa suit and sticker, pick-up suits at Fleet Feet Lincoln, 7701 Pioneers Blvd. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/Santas5kChallenge.
Register
Lincoln Children's Museum Make Believe Midnight take-home family celebration — Each take-home party kit contains items for one kid, including party attire, party favors, craft materials, pre-planned activities, bubbly beverage and snacks. Buy online, pick-up curbside available until noon Thursday, 1420 P St. Order kit: Lincoln.org/play/event/9347208-make-believe-midnight-take-home-celebration.
Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities on the website or take completed booklets to a Lincoln City Library branch to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo —5:30-9 p.m. Through Jan. 9. Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets, 90 people every 15 minutes, no food or beverages for purchase; $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; VIP experience, $19.95, members; $22.95, nonmembers; masks required. Tickets go on sale Monday. Lincolnzoo.org/events.
