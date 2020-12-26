Calendar, 12-27 Sunday

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Drive-in Christmas concert at Eastridge Presbyterian Church — 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. 30-minute concerts every hour, freewill donation of food items, benefiting the Eastridge food pantry, 1135 Eastridge Drive. Register for a time slot: Signupgenius.com/go/10c054bafac2ca3fc1-organ.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — Designed for day care providers and parents, 10 themes to choose from, staff will place five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.

Livestream and

virtual events