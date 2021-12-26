Calendar, 12-27 Monday

Events
Aging Partners activities — See complete list of activities and addresses: Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Light shows
Magical Lights of Seward — Seward County Fairgrounds, through Friday. $20-$25; 500 N. 14th St., Seward. Tickets: magicallightsofseward.com.
Nebraska Christmas lights show — Haymarket Park, 5:30-midnight, through Saturday. Drive through thousands of lights synchronized to music, $40-$140, pets are welcome in vehicles, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets.
Zoo Lights — Lincoln Children's Zoo, through Thursday. Enjoy a 40-foot Christmas tree, 60-foot lighted tunnel walk, train rides, s'mores and hot cocoa at snack stations, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: bit.ly/3nO2OCv.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia, 101 N. 14th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 5800 Hidcote Drive.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1620 P St.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open-mic night, 1412 O St.
Happy Raven — 7 p.m. trivia, prizes awarded, 122 N. 11th St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writers' workshop, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Meetings
City Council — City Council will not meet because of the Christmas holiday.
Register
Women in Sales and Business —11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 12 Business meeting, networking and holiday celebration; $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
