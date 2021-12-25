 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
Calendar, 12-26 Sunday
0 Comments
calendar

Calendar, 12-26 Sunday

  • 0

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Elves on the Shelves — Scheels, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Get a coloring page, find the elves and return completed page to win prizes, 3030 Pine Lake Road. 

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.  

Open for play: Pretend Veterinary Clinic — Lincoln Children's Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See website for admission prices, 1420 P St. lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Light shows

Magical Lights of Seward — Seward County Fairgrounds, through Friday. $20-$25; 500 N. 14th St., Seward. Tickets: magicallightsofseward.com.

Nebraska Christmas lights show — Haymarket Park, 5:30-midnight, through Saturday. Drive through to view thousands of lights synchronized to music, $40-$140, pets are welcome in vehicles, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets.

Zoo Lights — Lincoln Children's Zoo, through Thursday. Enjoy a 40-foot Christmas tree, 60-foot lighted tunnel walk, train rides, s'mores and hot cocoa at snack stations, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: bit.ly/3nO2OCv

Entertainment 

Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Hayseed Cowboys and Cowboy D. 6600 W. O St.  

Rock 'n Joe — 3 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge, 5025 Lindberg St. 

Zoo Bar —  8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase: Georgia Comstock and Nic Dean, $10, 136 N. 14th St.   

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News