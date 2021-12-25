Calendar, 12-26 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Elves on the Shelves — Scheels, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Get a coloring page, find the elves and return completed page to win prizes, 3030 Pine Lake Road.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open for play: Pretend Veterinary Clinic — Lincoln Children's Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See website for admission prices, 1420 P St. lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Light shows
Magical Lights of Seward — Seward County Fairgrounds, through Friday. $20-$25; 500 N. 14th St., Seward. Tickets: magicallightsofseward.com.
Nebraska Christmas lights show — Haymarket Park, 5:30-midnight, through Saturday. Drive through to view thousands of lights synchronized to music, $40-$140, pets are welcome in vehicles, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets.
Zoo Lights — Lincoln Children's Zoo, through Thursday. Enjoy a 40-foot Christmas tree, 60-foot lighted tunnel walk, train rides, s'mores and hot cocoa at snack stations, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: bit.ly/3nO2OCv.
Entertainment
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Hayseed Cowboys and Cowboy D. 6600 W. O St.
Rock 'n Joe — 3 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge, 5025 Lindberg St.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase: Georgia Comstock and Nic Dean, $10, 136 N. 14th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.