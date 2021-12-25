Calendar, 12-26 Sunday

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Elves on the Shelves — Scheels, 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Get a coloring page, find the elves and return completed page to win prizes, 3030 Pine Lake Road.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Open for play: Pretend Veterinary Clinic — Lincoln Children's Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See website for admission prices, 1420 P St. lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Light shows

Magical Lights of Seward — Seward County Fairgrounds, through Friday. $20-$25; 500 N. 14th St., Seward. Tickets: magicallightsofseward.com.