Calendar, 12-26 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Constellation Studios holiday show — Unique art items for purchase, view by appointment, call Karen Kunc at 402-438-0049, 2055 O St.
Eastridge holiday lights recycling drive — Through Jan. 15. Drop off holiday lights into dumpster behind Eastridge School or any Lincoln Fire Station, benefiting Eastridge PTO, Operation Warm and the LPS Science Focus program, Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St.
Gallery 9 Holiday Show — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sunday. Artwork and gifts for purchase, masks required, 124 S. 9th St.
Lincoln Artists' Guild new art gallery open — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Artwork to view and for purchase, 2634 N. 48th St.
Lux Center — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Holiday gift items for purchase, 2601 N. 48th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. "Angelic Visions" and a variety of art mediums, items for purchase, 119 S. Ninth St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 145 acres of trails, picnic in the arboretum, kids ninja course, no pets please, kids must be accompanied by adults, free, 3100 N. 112th St. Prairiepines.org.
Livestream and virtual events
Virtual Heritage League of Women's "Holiday of Trees" — Through Wednesday. View decorated Christmas trees from your home. More information: TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org.
Register
Make Believe Midnight take-home family celebration: Lincoln Children's Museum — Each take-home party kit contains items for one kid, including party attire, party favors, craft materials, pre-planned activities, bubbly beverage, snacks, buy online, curbside pickup available until noon, Thursday, 1420 P St. Order kit: Lincoln.org/play/event/9347208-make-believe-midnight-take-home-celebration.
Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5:30-9 p.m. through Jan. 9. Timed admission, pre-purchased tickets, 90 people every 15 minutes, no food or beverages for purchase; $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; VIP experience, $19.95, members; $22.95, nonmembers; masks required. Lincolnzoo.org/events.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.