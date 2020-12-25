Calendar, 12-26 Saturday

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 145 acres of trails, picnic in the arboretum, kids ninja course, no pets please, kids must be accompanied by adults, free, 3100 N. 112th St. Prairiepines.org.

Livestream and virtual events

Virtual Heritage League of Women's "Holiday of Trees" — Through Wednesday. View decorated Christmas trees from your home. More information: TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org.

Make Believe Midnight take-home family celebration: Lincoln Children's Museum — Each take-home party kit contains items for one kid, including party attire, party favors, craft materials, pre-planned activities, bubbly beverage, snacks, buy online, curbside pickup available until noon, Thursday, 1420 P St. Order kit: Lincoln.org/play/event/9347208-make-believe-midnight-take-home-celebration.

Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5:30-9 p.m. through Jan. 9. Timed admission, pre-purchased tickets, 90 people every 15 minutes, no food or beverages for purchase; $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; VIP experience, $19.95, members; $22.95, nonmembers; masks required. Lincolnzoo.org/events.

