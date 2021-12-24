 Skip to main content
Calendar, 12-25 Saturday Christmas Day
calendar

Calendar, 12-25 Saturday Christmas Day

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the following will be closed Saturday:

* Community Action Gathering Place kitchen. 

* Financial institutions.

* Lincoln Children's Museum.

* Lincoln City Libraries.

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center is closed until Jan. 7.

* Nebraska History Museum.

* Nebraska State Capitol. 

* Pioneers Park Nature Center, gated and non-gated prairie trails. 

* StarTran; no bus service.

* University of Nebraska, UNL State Museum-Morrill Hall and Mueller Planetarium.

* United States Post Office, no mail delivery.

Other closings:

* Sheldon Museum of Art — Closed Dec. 24–Jan. 2, UNL's winter break; closed Jan. 3-24 for the installation of new exhibitions. 

* Check with your local venues and organizations for other closings.

Events

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dine in for a hot meal or get a boxed meal to-go, one per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Entertainment 

Duffy's Tavern — 8 p.m. Karaoke, 1412 O St. 

Roca Tavern 1 p.m.-midnight. Christmas celebration.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

Husker News