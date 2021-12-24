Calendar, 12-25 Saturday Christmas Day

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the following will be closed Saturday:
* Community Action Gathering Place kitchen.
* Financial institutions.
* Lincoln Children's Museum.
* Lincoln City Libraries.
* Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center is closed until Jan. 7.
* Nebraska History Museum.
* Nebraska State Capitol.
* Pioneers Park Nature Center, gated and non-gated prairie trails.
* StarTran; no bus service.
* University of Nebraska, UNL State Museum-Morrill Hall and Mueller Planetarium.
* United States Post Office, no mail delivery.
Other closings:
* Sheldon Museum of Art — Closed Dec. 24–Jan. 2, UNL's winter break; closed Jan. 3-24 for the installation of new exhibitions.
* Check with your local venues and organizations for other closings.
Events
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dine in for a hot meal or get a boxed meal to-go, one per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Duffy's Tavern — 8 p.m. Karaoke, 1412 O St.
Roca Tavern — 1 p.m.-midnight. Christmas celebration.
