Calendar, 12-25 Friday Christmas Day
Calendar, 12-25 Friday Christmas Day

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the following will be closed Friday:

* Federal, state, city and county offices. 

* Financial institutions.

* Lincoln Children's Museum is temporarily closed.

* Lincoln Public Libraries.

* Nebraska History Museum.

* Nebraska State Capitol. 

* Pioneers Park Nature Center.

* Social Security offices.

* StarTran, no bus service.

* State Department of Motor Vehicle services.

* University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall and Mueller Planetarium.

* United States Post Office, no mail delivery.

Other closings:

Gallery 9 — Closed Jan. 1-31st. 

* Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — Closed until Jan. 15 due to movie distribution scheduling. 

* Sheldon Museum of Art — Closed Dec. 24–Jan. 3 for UNL's winter break.

* Check with your local venues and organizations for closings.

Events

Eastridge holiday lights recycling drive  Through Jan. 15. Drop off working or nonworking holiday lights at school or any Lincoln fire station. Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Warm, to-go Christmas meal; 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2121 N. 27th St.

Livestream and virtual events 

Eastmont Christmas holiday special: Darryl White with his Jazz Trio — View concert anytime from your home, featuring classic Christmas songs and guest performances. Youtu.be/dKVr2kTVhVk.

Heritage League Women's Club Holiday of Trees — Through Wednesday. View beautiful and uniquely decorated Christmas trees from your own home through the website and Facebook. TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org. 

"Making Spirits Bright" Christmas play — Through Jan. 22. Enjoy a free, virtual theater performance. Lofte.org/making-spirits-bright.  

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

Calendar

Calendar 12-24 Thursday

  • Updated

Because of the Christmas holiday, the following will be closed Christmas Eve:

