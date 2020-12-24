Calendar, 12-25 Friday Christmas Day

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the following will be closed Friday:
* Federal, state, city and county offices.
* Financial institutions.
* Lincoln Children's Museum is temporarily closed.
* Lincoln Public Libraries.
* Nebraska History Museum.
* Nebraska State Capitol.
* Pioneers Park Nature Center.
* Social Security offices.
* StarTran, no bus service.
* State Department of Motor Vehicle services.
* University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall and Mueller Planetarium.
* United States Post Office, no mail delivery.
Other closings:
* Gallery 9 — Closed Jan. 1-31st.
* Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — Closed until Jan. 15 due to movie distribution scheduling.
* Sheldon Museum of Art — Closed Dec. 24–Jan. 3 for UNL's winter break.
* Check with your local venues and organizations for closings.
Events
Eastridge holiday lights recycling drive — Through Jan. 15. Drop off working or nonworking holiday lights at school or any Lincoln fire station. Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Warm, to-go Christmas meal; 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream and virtual events
Eastmont Christmas holiday special: Darryl White with his Jazz Trio — View concert anytime from your home, featuring classic Christmas songs and guest performances. Youtu.be/dKVr2kTVhVk.
Heritage League Women's Club Holiday of Trees — Through Wednesday. View beautiful and uniquely decorated Christmas trees from your own home through the website and Facebook. TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org.
"Making Spirits Bright" Christmas play — Through Jan. 22. Enjoy a free, virtual theater performance. Lofte.org/making-spirits-bright.
