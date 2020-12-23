Calendar 12-24 Thursday

Because of the Christmas holiday, the following will be closed Christmas Eve:
* Lincoln City Libraries.
* Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center is closed for the UNL winter break and will open Jan. 15.
* State Capitol.
Events
Advent remembrance tree at Calvary Catholic cemetery — 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Final day for the public to pick up a free ornament to honor a loved one, decorate and return it to the office. Staff will place it on the tree until Jan. 6, 3880 L St.
Christmas Eve candlelight and bells gathering: St. Paul United Methodist Church — 6 p.m. Bring yourself and a candle, meet in front of the church, listen to the bells and gather, socially distanced in the Christmas spirit, 1144 M St.
Christmas Eve caroling in the parking lot: Our Savior's Lutheran Church — 4 p.m. Bring your own battery-operated candle or the church will provide one, sit in your car or gather around a car, socially distance, wear a mask, download the words for the carols at: osllincoln.org/worship-bulletin.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Lincoln Children's Museum candy-house kit contest — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Purchase your kit, pick it up curbside, take a photo and share it on Facebook by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 to win a prize, 1420 P St. Museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/candy- house-kit.
Drive-by Christmas event: "Love Looks Like This" — 6-9 p.m. View a forest of trees, larger-than-life animal puppets, lighting of the church and the carillon tower and live music through your car radio, FM 87.9. First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St.
Luminaries on Goodhue Boulevard — Join a Near South tradition, help set up candles in bags, from A Street to the state Capitol. Volunteers needed to set up or tear down, volunteers can email Marcie Young: marcie.young@nearsouth.org.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pioneers Park — 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Gated trails; Sunrise to sunset, prairie non-gated trails, 3201 S. Coddington.
Livestream and virtual events
KFOR Big Band Christmas Special — 8-9 p.m. Featuring the Bobby Layne Orchestra, listen on: KFORnow.com.
Hope book club online — 10 a.m. Dec. 31. Open to anyone needing support, meets every other Thursday, free, must register. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — Designed for day care providers and parents, ten themes to choose from, five books in a bag for pick up, allow 3-4 days for your request to be processed. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.
Register
Fitness counts: Bryan Life Pointe — 11:30-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Balance training and exercises, $30 for 12 classes, members; $80, non-members, 7501 S. 27th St.
Visit with Santa while social distancing at Gateway Mall — Final day to meet with Santa, ages 2 and up must wear a face covering, must select a 15-minute time slot, email confirmation with a bar code required, 6100 O St. Make a reservation: WhereisSanta.com.