Calendar 12-24 Thursday

Because of the Christmas holiday, the following will be closed Christmas Eve:

* Lincoln City Libraries.

* Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center is closed for the UNL winter break and will open Jan. 15.

* State Capitol.

Events

Advent remembrance tree at Calvary Catholic cemetery — 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Final day for the public to pick up a free ornament to honor a loved one, decorate and return it to the office. Staff will place it on the tree until Jan. 6, 3880 L St.

Christmas Eve candlelight and bells gathering: St. Paul United Methodist Church — 6 p.m. Bring yourself and a candle, meet in front of the church, listen to the bells and gather, socially distanced in the Christmas spirit, 1144 M St.

Christmas Eve caroling in the parking lot: Our Savior's Lutheran Church — 4 p.m. Bring your own battery-operated candle or the church will provide one, sit in your car or gather around a car, socially distance, wear a mask, download the words for the carols at: osllincoln.org/worship-bulletin.