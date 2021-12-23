Calendar 12-24 Friday Christmas Eve

Because of the Christmas holiday, the following will be closed Christmas Eve:
* Federal, state, city and county offices.
* Lincoln Children's Museum.
* Lincoln City Libraries.
* Lincoln Eagles Club and Prime Time cafe.
* Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center is closed until Jan. 7, 2022.
* Pioneers Park Nature Center: gated trails and non-gated trails.
* StarTran offices are closed; buses are running.
* State Department of Motor Vehicle services.
* University of Nebraska is closed until Jan. 3, 2022.
The following will be open Friday:
* State Capitol — Guided tours at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., 1445 K St.
Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Luminarias on Goodhue Boulevard — 4 p.m. Join a Near South tradition, help set up candles in bags, from A Street to the state Capitol. Volunteers needed to set up or tear down. More information: email Marcie Young: call Marcie at 402-540-7521 or marcie.young@nearsouth.org.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dine in for a hot meal or get a boxed meal to-go, one per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Christmas Eve worship services
Calvary Community Church — 6 p.m. Bilingual candlelight-worship service, in English and Spanish, 4400 N. First St. Mycalvary.org.
Capitol City Christian Church — 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Child care for age 5 and and younger available at the 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. services, 7800 Holdrege St. Online worship: 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Capitolcity.org.
Cathedral of the Risen Christ — 4 p.m. Children's Mass; 6 p.m. Regular Mass, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Cathedraloftherisenchrist.org
Christ Place — 2 p.m. Candlelight service with traditional Christmas songs; Kids care available for nursery up to age 4, 1111 Old Cheney Road. Christplace.com.
Faith Bible Church — 5 p.m. Worship service, 6201 S. 84th St.
First-Plymouth — 11 a.m. Service for families and kids ages 3-7; Noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Worship service and carols; 5 p.m. worship service and Youth Orchestra; 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Timeless festival of lessons, choir, brass and organ, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
First-Plymouth (Southpointe) — 4 p.m. Christmas carols and communion, 7010 Helen Witt Drive. Firstplymouth.org.
First-Presbyterian — 8 p.m. Worship service theme is "The Inn is open," 840 S. 17th St.; 10 p.m. Online worship is available. Facebook.com/fpclincoln.
Grace Lutheran Church — 5:30 p.m. Advent worship service; 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve worship service, 2225 Washington St. Egrace.org.
St. Mark's United Methodist Church — 3 p.m. Worship service, Creation Praise Band and kid's message; 5 p.m. Traditional worship service with Praise Unlimited Choir, St. Mark’s Brass Quartet and Strings Quartet; 7 p.m. Contemplative worship service with strings and classical guitar. More information: Stmarks.org.
Trinity Lutheran Church — 4:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Worship and Communion, 724 S. 12th St. Trinityoflincoln.org.
Trinity United Methodist Church — 4 and 6 p.m. Candlelight Service, 7130 Kentwell Lane. TrinityLincoln.org.