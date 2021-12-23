Calendar 12-24 Friday Christmas Eve

Because of the Christmas holiday, the following will be closed Christmas Eve:

* Federal, state, city and county offices.

* Lincoln Children's Museum.

* Lincoln City Libraries.

* Lincoln Eagles Club and Prime Time cafe.

* Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center is closed until Jan. 7, 2022.

* Pioneers Park Nature Center: gated trails and non-gated trails.

* StarTran offices are closed; buses are running.

* State Department of Motor Vehicle services.

* University of Nebraska is closed until Jan. 3, 2022.

The following will be open Friday:

* State Capitol — Guided tours at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., 1445 K St.

