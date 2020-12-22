Calendar: 12-23 Wednesday

Events

Advent remembrance tree at Calvary Catholic Cemetery — 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Through Thursday, public can pick up a free ornament in honor of a loved one, decorate and return it to the office. Tree will be up until Jan. 6, 3880 L St.

Candy-house kits contest at Lincoln Children's Museum — Available for pickup curbside until noon. Purchase a kit, take a photo and share it on Facebook by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 to win a prize, 1420 P St. Museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/candy-house-kit.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Drive-by Christmas event: "Love Looks Like This" — 6-9 p.m. Through Thursday. View a forest of trees, larger-than-life puppets, lighting displays and live music through your car radio, First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St.