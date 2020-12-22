Calendar: 12-23 Wednesday

Events
Advent remembrance tree at Calvary Catholic Cemetery — 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Through Thursday, public can pick up a free ornament in honor of a loved one, decorate and return it to the office. Tree will be up until Jan. 6, 3880 L St.
Candy-house kits contest at Lincoln Children's Museum — Available for pickup curbside until noon. Purchase a kit, take a photo and share it on Facebook by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31 to win a prize, 1420 P St. Museumtoystore.squarespace.com/shop/p/candy-house-kit.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-by Christmas event: "Love Looks Like This" — 6-9 p.m. Through Thursday. View a forest of trees, larger-than-life puppets, lighting displays and live music through your car radio, First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help serve, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream
Advent Film festival: "Carols of Resistance" via Zoom at First Presbyterian — 6:30-7 p.m. Wednesday and Dec. 30. Each week you are invited to watch a movie on your own time; a group discussion will be held on Zoom. Check out the movie trailers on the website. More details and Zoom link: Fpclincoln.org/movies/.
Hymns and carols singalong via Zoom — 8-9 p.m. Join Tom Trenney and Pastor Jim Keck, sing some beloved Christmas songs. Firstplymouth.org/firstplymouth-events-page/2020/12/23/hymns-and-carols-sing-a-long.
Holiday of Trees: Heritage League of Women — Through Dec. 30. View uniquely decorated Christmas trees from your home. More information: TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org.
Virtual Santa 5K challenge run — Through Dec. 31. You can run anywhere you choose, $25, all participants get a five-piece Santa suit, register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/Santas5kChallenge.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Aggie" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Wild Mountain Thyme" (PG-13), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 5. $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5:30-9 p.m. Through Jan. 9. Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets, 90 people every 15 minutes, no food or beverages for purchase; $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; VIP experience, $19.95, members; $22.95, nonmembers; masks required. Lincolnzoo.org/events.